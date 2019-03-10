Antetokounmpo, Bucks overpower Hornets for 50th win

MILWAUKEE Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered for Milwaukee once again, and Brook Lopez got going inside.
It was too much for Charlotte to overcome.
Antetokounmpo had 26 points, 13 rebounds and six assists, and the Bucks beat the Hornets 131-114 on Saturday night for their NBA-best 50th victory.
Lopez added 25 points and eight rebounds as Milwaukee used a second-half surge to knock out Charlotte. It’s just the second 50-win season in the past 30 years for the Bucks (50-16), who went 52-30 during the 2000-01 season and reached the Eastern Conference finals.
The Bucks went 17 for 44 from 3-point range and placed six players in double figures.
Kemba Walker paced Charlotte (30-36) with 25 points, and reserve Frank Kaminsky had 16.
Charlotte, which has bothered Milwaukee with its switching defense this season, opened a 14-point lead in the second quarter before the Bucks closed to 59-55 at halftime.
Milwaukee responded with a 39-point outburst in the third quarter to grab a 94-87 lead. Lopez had 18 points in the period on 5-for-6 shooting. His only miss came on a 3-point attempt.
“The game was in the balance right there,” said Hornets coach James Borrego, whose team heads to Houston for a game Monday night. “We were stretching them out with Frank as the 5, and they went inside to Lopez. You’ve got to give them credit. He’s a handful; he can play inside and out.”
Notes
▪ Kaminsky, the former University of Wisconsin star, was out of Charlotte’s rotation the last time the Hornets were in Milwaukee in late January. But the 7-foot forward has made an impact lately. He scored a season-high 20 points in a loss to Miami on Wednesday. “We needed some scoring punch off our bench,” Borrego said. “Frank has given us that, stretching the floor, driving the ball. He’s playing with a lot of confidence.”
▪ F Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (left knee strain) and PG Tony Parker (rest) were not available, but C Bismack Biyombo returned after sitting out Charlotte’s 112-111 win over Washington on Friday night. Charlotte started the night one game out of the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, in a three-way battle with Miami and Orlando. “We understand every game feels like a must-win for us,” Borrego said. “We’ve been in the top eight in the conference 93 percent of the season. There’s a will to survive and win, and I think we have that.”
