Charlotte Hornets fan Dennis Easterling: The Billboard Man
In December 1991, Dennis Easterling climbed atop a LongHorn Steakhouse billboard on Independence Boulevard and vowed to stay until the Charlotte Hornets won two straight games. Easterling would stay on the billboard for 35 days.
Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan and the Hornets team loaded boxes with goods for Hurricane Florence victims Friday at Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina as part of Hurricane Florence relief efforts
James Demery talks about what he hoped to accomplish during Saturday's pre-draft workout for the Charlotte Hornets. Demery helped win two state titles with Northside Christian, then played four years with Saint Joseph's.
Clifford was let go following a meeting with new general manager Mitch Kupchak, who took over Monday night. The 36-46 Hornets missed the playoffs for a second consecutive season. Here's what might happen next.