Charlotte Hornets open preseason against Boston Celtics in Chapel Hill

The Charlotte Hornets will open their five-game NBA preseason schedule Sept. 28 against the Boston Celtics in Chapel Hill’s Smith Center.
The Hornets, who will hold their training camp in Chapel Hill, will face the Celtics again on Sept. 30 in Boston’s TD Garden.
Charlotte’s preseason schedule is rounded out with games at Spectrum Center against the Miami Heat on Oct. 2 and the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 8. The Hornets will wrap up the preseason at Dallas on Oct. 12.
The games against Boston in Chapel Hill and against Miami will televised on Fox Sports Southeast.
