NBA.com’s ranking of worst offseasons: Do nothing at all, lose LeBron, then Hornets

Hire a coach and a general manager, get rid of Dwight Howard.
Apparently, the Charlotte Hornets’ offseason moves weren’t very impressive to NBA.com.
The NBA and analyst David Aldridge released a series of offseason power rankings on Monday, spelling out which teams in the league had the best and worst summers. For example, the Cleveland Cavaliers, who lost LeBron James in free agency to the Los Angeles Lakers, scored poorly. They came in 29th of 30 teams.
But right above them at 28th? Yep, there’s the Hornets.
This summer, the Hornets fired head coach Steve Clifford and signed former San Antonio Spurs assistant James Borrego to the same position. The team also added longtime Lakers general manager Mitch Kupchak as GM.
As far as the actual roster was concerned, the most significant change was trading center Dwight Howard to the Brooklyn Nets after just one season in Charlotte. In return, the team received center Timofey Mozgov and two second-round picks. Mozgov was later traded to the Orlando Magic in exchange for Bismack Biyombo, who the Hornets originally drafted two spots ahead of Kemba Walker.
“Howard’s presence in the paint may have clogged things up some,” Aldridge wrote, “but that’s no longer the case.”
Coming in last in those rankings were the Miami Heat, who made no significant roster moves and no draft selections. The No. 1 spot on the list went to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who re-signed Paul George to a massive deal in free agency and traded away Carmelo Anthony’s bloated salary.
The Hornets’ first preseason game is Sept. 28 against the Boston Celtics, and the game will be played in the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill.
Comments