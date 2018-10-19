Charlotte Hornets center Willy Hernangomez, left, grabs a rebound in front of the Orlando Magic’s Nikola Vucevic in the first half of Friday’s NBA game in Orlando. Charlotte won 120-88 for their 12h consecutive victory against Orlando.
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets’ Kemba Walker ties NBA record in lopsided win over cold-shooting Magic

By Rick Bonnell

October 19, 2018 09:28 PM

ORLANDO, Fla.

It’s never made much sense how long of a win streak the Charlotte Hornets have over the Orlando Magic, but there was little doubt it would continue Friday.

The Hornets jumped out to a quick 10-point lead, taking advantage of a Magic team throwing away the ball. The margin reached 31 in the third quarter and the Hornets cruised to a 120-88 victory at Amway Center. This was their 12th consecutive victory over the Magic.

All-Star point guard Kemba Walker, coming off a 41-point performance in the season-opening loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, was spectacular again with 26 points and five assists. Through two games, Walker is 12-of-23 from 3-point range.

The Magic is now coached by Steve Clifford, who coached the Hornets the past five seasons. Turnovers are Clifford’s pet peeve, and he has a lot of work to do: Through three quarters, the Magic committed 16 turnovers leading to 24 Hornets points.

The Hornets play the Heat in Miami Saturday, the second of a four-game road trip.

Three who mattered

Nic Batum: He bounced back from that missed 3-pointer at the end of the opener, making his first three attempts from 3-point range Friday.

Walker: His 12 3-pointers over the first two games of a season ties the NBA recorrd, first set by Ray Allen in 2001-02 season.

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist Adapting well to being the Hornets’ first reserve after starting throughout his prior NBA career.

Observations

▪ Coach James Borrego’s top priority when he assessed the Hornets’ strengths and weaknesses was raising them from last season’s 24th in the NBA in assists. Friday, eight of their first nine field goals were assisted.

▪ The Magic scored only 10 points in the first quarter, the fewest the Hornets have allowed in a quarter since giving up nine to the Milwaukee Bucks in November of 2015.

▪ The Magic’s 12 first-half turnovers covered quite a spectrum of sloppiness, including two shot-clock violations and a violation for not in-bounding the ball quickly enough.

▪ Don’t be surprised if Borrego either limits Tony Parker’s minutes Saturday in Miami or sits him out altogether. That would move rookie Devonte Graham onto the active roster after he wasn’t active in the first two games.

Worth mentioning

▪ Both teams wore “classic” uniforms from their formative seasons in the late 1980s: The Hornets were in the same white pinstripes-and-pleats look as opening night and the Magic in the blue stripes and silver stars

▪ These teams couldn’t have come out any colder Friday: They combined to miss 21 of their first 24 shots from the field.

▪ The Hornets entered this game on an 11-game winning streak over the Magic.

▪ Rookie Miles Bridges lasted just two minutes on the court during the first half before Borrego pulled him.

They said it

“If he can stay healthy and continue to play, what was our biggest weakness for two years, trying to play without Kemba on the floor” is solved – ex-Hornets coach Steve Clifford on Tony Parker’s potential impact.

“They’ve got to come out with a more focused approach, a more detailed approach“ – Borrego during pre-game on the Hornets’ starters’ awful first quarter Wednesday..

Report card

B+ OFFENSE: Assists are likely the first stat Borrego looks at this early season, and there were an abundance of them Friday.

A DEFENSE: They made the Magic look dysfunctional: Orlando couldn’t shoot, couldn’t get to the foul line and couldn’t move the ball without turnovers.

A COACHING: Borrego chose not to hold a practice Thursday, but he certainly had this team ready Friday.

HORNETS 120, MAGIC 88

Charlotte

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Batum

29:59

6-8

0-0

6

5

0

15

Williams

20:29

3-7

0-0

4

0

0

8

Zeller

22:45

3-7

2-2

8

2

2

8

Lamb

25:05

2-7

4-4

7

1

0

8

Walker

26:46

8-17

5-5

2

5

0

26

Monk

23:37

4-12

1-1

1

2

3

11

Kidd-Gilchrist

22:29

5-8

2-4

9

5

1

12

Hernangomez

17:18

2-5

1-2

5

2

4

6

Parker

16:12

0-5

0-0

3

6

2

0

Bridges

14:24

6-8

0-0

8

2

1

15

Kaminsky

7:57

1-2

0-0

2

0

1

2

Bacon

7:57

2-5

2-2

0

1

2

7

Biyombo

5:02

1-1

0-0

0

0

1

2

Totals

240:00

43-92

17-20

55

31

17

120

Percentages: FG .467, FT .850. 3-Point Goals: 17-38, .447 (Walker 5-10, Bridges 3-3, Batum 3-4, Monk 2-6, Williams 2-6, Hernangomez 1-1, Bacon 1-2, Kaminsky 0-1, Parker 0-1, Kidd-Gilchrist 0-2, Lamb 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 15 (15 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Kidd-Gilchrist 2, Bridges, Lamb). Turnovers: 15 (Walker 3, Batum 2, Hernangomez 2, Kaminsky 2, Parker 2, Bridges, Kidd-Gilchrist, Monk, Williams). Steals: 6 (Batum 2, Hernangomez, Lamb, Walker, Zeller).

Orlando

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Gordon

24:54

2-9

1-1

10

2

2

5

Isaac

14:25

1-3

0-0

5

0

4

2

Vucevic

22:23

6-11

0-0

8

4

1

12

Augustin

20:54

1-5

0-0

1

2

0

2

Fournier

25:05

5-15

0-0

2

1

1

12

Grant

24:59

3-7

0-0

1

2

3

7

Simmons

22:41

3-9

0-0

3

1

4

7

Ross

19:02

4-10

5-5

1

0

0

14

Bamba

18:37

0-4

0-0

5

2

0

0

Iwundu

14:52

4-11

3-5

4

0

0

11

Martin

12:00

3-4

0-0

2

1

0

6

Birch

10:04

0-1

0-0

1

0

0

0

Briscoe

10:04

4-5

1-3

1

3

1

10

Totals

240:00

36-94

10-14

44

18

16

88

Percentages: FG .383, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 6-31, .194 (Fournier 2-9, Briscoe 1-1, Grant 1-3, Ross 1-3, Simmons 1-3, Isaac 0-1, Martin 0-1, Augustin 0-2, Bamba 0-2, Iwundu 0-2, Gordon 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 15 (24 PTS). Blocked Shots: 7 (Vucevic 4, Gordon 2, Bamba). Turnovers: 15 (Gordon 3, Augustin 2, Grant 2, Isaac 2, Vucevic 2, Bamba, Fournier, Ross, Simmons). Steals: 8 (Grant 3, Gordon 2, Isaac, Iwundu, Ross).

Charlotte

22

29

31

38

120

Orlando

10

21

23

34

88

Att.—17,668 (18,846).

Officials—David Guthrie, Mitchell Ervin, Ron Garretson

Rick Bonnell: 704-358-5129, @rick_bonnell

