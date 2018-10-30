Cheer squad, chicken wings: Hassan Whiteside impresses in homecoming loss to Hornets

A 3 a.m. plane ride into Charlotte, a double-digit point loss ... but man, for Hassan Whiteside, it’s still good to be home.
Whiteside’s path from Gastonia to max-contract player for the Miami Heat has been told and retold throughout his career, but now in his seventh season, it still bears repeating, if only to reaffirm how unlikely and unusual it really was.
The short version goes like this: Whiteside grew up in Gastonia but never played varsity high school ball there, always transferring from school to school and briefly moving to New Jersey. He played collegiately at Marshall, opting to leave after one season, but struck out both with the Sacramento Kings, who drafted him in the second round, and later the Memphis Grizzlies. He even went overseas, playing professionally in China and Lebanon before eventually returning home to North Carolina.
And once back stateside, the story really gets good.
Whiteside’s NBA dreams never dissipated, as he worked out regularly at Charlotte’s Dowd YMCA, 2 miles from the Charlotte Hornets’ arena. It’s murky whether or not Whiteside and the Hornets ever made contact as far as scheduling a tryout, but the end result is still the same: In 2014, Whiteside ended up in Miami, not a bike ride down the road from his gym.
Tuesday, he got to make his semi-annual return home — and even in a 125-113 loss to the Hornets, Whiteside proved he’s come a long way since those Dowd YMCA days.
“You know,” Whiteside said, “it’s always good to come back home, play in North Carolina.”
Whiteside, 29, finished Tuesday’s game at Spectrum Center with 16 points, 12 rebounds, and two blocked shots. Those numbers were more of the same for him so far this season, as he entered the game leading the NBA in rebounding with 16.2 per game and blocks with 3.17 per game.
After Tuesday’s performance, it’s easy to see why.
There were moments during the Hornets’ win when Whiteside, all 7-foot and 265 pounds of him, was just too physically imposing to stop. Whether it be on put-back dunks, tipping in layups his teammates missed, or alley-oops — none better than the one-handed alley-oop he had early in the third quarter — Whiteside was too much man for the Hornets to handle.
Of course, his limitations as an old-school, back to the basket center in a modern NBA that emphasizes positional versatility are obvious. Whiteside played 29 minutes, but during the third and early fourth quarter — when the Hornets went on a 15-2 run and essentially put the game away with a smaller lineup — he was plastered to the bench.
You can’t teach height, but you also can’t expect it to keep up with a speedy 6-foot-1 point guard.
“I’m hard on myself. I feel like I could play even better than what I’ve been playing,” Whiteside said. “(I’m focused on) just staying consistent with my free-throw shooting, my rebounding, blocking shots and scoring in the paint.”
For as good as Whiteside is, his team hasn’t experienced the same success. Despite having someone of his caliber protecting the paint, there were times Tuesday night when he was also the only person doing so. With the Heat placing added emphasis on guarding the 3-point line — not that they were particularly adept at it, as the Hornets made 13 of their 28 3-point attempts Tuesday — there were several possessions when Whiteside was almost single-handedly tasked with patrolling the paint.
Again, being a 7-footer is helpful for protecting the rim, but not if you’re playing five on one.
But as for the actual homecoming aspects of Whiteside’s night, they were clear. With the team landing at 3 a.m. Tuesday morning and sleeping in thereafter, there wasn’t time for Whiteside to get out and back to Gastonia. Instead, he had a hearty personal cheer squad behind the Miami bench Tuesday, 10 or more relatives decked out in their red and black jerseys.
Whiteside said he doesn’t circle games in Charlotte on the calendar necessarily, but he does appreciate what it means to play back at home.
“I just love playing here,” he said. “It’s not really anything specific, you know, but it’s always good coming to Charlotte and playing against the Hornets.”
It also doesn’t hurt when the team’s post-game meal is a North Carolina staple, Bojangles’ fried chicken wings. Between the chicken wings and his cheer squad, Whiteside’s abbreviated homecoming still had touches of home.
Whiteside isn’t scheduled to return to Charlotte until March, when the Heat next plays the Hornets at Spectrum Center. But a possible hiccup in that plan?
The 2019 NBA All-Star Game, which will be in Charlotte in February.
If Whiteside’s play keeps up, he very well could be headed home again to show off his talents among the NBA’s top stars. And if he isn’t selected as an All-Star, would he still consider coming back to Charlotte for All-Star week?
“I don’t know. Haven’t decided,” Whiteside said. “That’s something that I’ll think about, but it’s far down the road.”
