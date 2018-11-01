Charlotte Hornets fans ask: Can this bench be trusted for the long haul?

It’s been so long since the Charlotte Hornets had a reliable second unit, some fans don’t trust what they’ve seen lately.

It’s eight games into the Hornets season and they are 4-4. They are 0-3 against some top teams in the East — Milwaukee, Toronto and (despite their mediocre record) Philadelphia. But the Hornets are 2-0 against the Miami Heat, a team that has been their undoing often the past few seasons.

The bench was so shaky, particularly at point guard, that then-coach Steve Clifford was constantly concerned how long he could go with a mix of reserves in the fourth quarter. It was not a realistic alternative (as some fans facetiously would suggest) playing the starters all second half.

So some promising early signs from this edition of Hornets reserves prompted the first question for this mailbag:

Q. Is the Hornets’ bench actually good?

A. It is good. The early statistics demonstrate that: The Hornets reserves are outscoring their collective counterparts by approximately three points per game. That’s not great shakes, but it certainly would raise the grade from a D-minus much of last season to a B now.

The additions of Tony Parker and Miles Bridges obviously help, as does Malik Monk looking more ready for consequential minutes and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist embracing this role with the second unit.

The thing that could still mess this up is an injury to Parker, who is 36. There is good reason to be hopeful as to what rookie point guard Devonte Graham will be eventually, but you don’t want him as a solo backup to Kemba Walker this season if it’s avoidable.

Q. How are Hornets players responding to inconsistent playing time? Clifford was a huge proponent that players need to know how much and when they would play to be effective. Obviously, Borrego disagrees.

A. I agree there has been more experimentation the first few weeks of this season with playing time than you typically saw with Clifford. But I think that is more about circumstance than coaching philosophy.

I’ve spoken to Borrego about this several times and he’d ideally have a clear, firm rotation, too. But there was always going to be a transition phase of him deciding who to play when. Also, particularly with the center position, the players aren’t separating themselves enough with their relative performances.

Q. What’s the deal with Dwayne Bacon’s lack of playing time?

A. The way this roster looked going into training camp, there was always going to be a wing player good enough to be in the rotation who wasn’t, barring injuries. For now, that player is Bacon, and that’s a reasonable decision. Would you sit Lamb, Monk or Bridges to play Bacon? Because that’s what it would take. Drilling into others’ playing time to try to have an 11-man rotation wouldn’t be productive.

Keep in mind the Hornets have yet to lose a single player to an injury this regular season. Inevitable that will change. That’s logically when Bacon would get another chance to show he belongs.

Q. Is Frank Kaminsky likely to be traded now that he is basically a DNP (Did Not Play) every game? Or do the Hornets keep him around knowing Cody Zeller has a tendency to miss at least some chunks of games throughout a season?

A. Kaminsky isn’t playing meaningful minutes and it wouldn’t surprise me, if that doesn’t change, if the Hornets choose not to make him a $5 million qualifying offer to restrict his free-agency next summer.

However, I’d be reluctant to trade him for just anything. Center depth isn’t easy to replace once it’s gone, and I could imagine a Murphy’s Law scenario where another center gets hurt as soon as you cast off Kaminsky.

Q. Would the Hornets use their 2019 first-round pick in a trade that would move Bismack Biyombo’s contract and create cap space for Kemba?

A. Those are actually two separate questions. The Hornets being over the salary cap or even the luxury tax wouldn’t preclude them from re-signing Walker, since they hold his Larry Bird Rights under NBA rules. (There are other consequences to being over the tax, and owner Michael Jordan would be reluctant to cross that threshold).

Separately, if another team wanted the Hornets’ first-round pick enough to be willing to absorb Biyombo’s $17 million salary for the 2019-20 season, I’m sure general manager Mitch Kupchak would listen. But I doubt it would be that simple; at minimum the Hornets would logically have to take back some other unattractive contract in such a deal.

Q. Are the Hornets running a big risk of the current team becoming stuck in the middle (of the Eastern Conference standings) for a couple more years? They are playing better, but what is another seventh or eighth playoff seed going to bring this franchise?





A. Kupchak and Borrego have said repeatedly they aren’t in rebuild mode, which means they also aren’t in tank mode. I don’t have a strong opinion positive or negative about that approach. But it’s more complicated — and more risky — to go the route the Philadelphia 76ers did than some fans perceive.

The Hornets have a lot of expensive contracts that couldn’t be easily or efficiently moved. More importantly, if they stopped trying to be competitive this season, I think it would have negative ramifications on their ability to convince Walker to re-sign here.

Q. If the Cleveland Cavaliers shop around Kyle Korver, do you think he is a player the Hornets should go after?





A. Understandable question, considering Borrego wants 3-point shooting. But Korver is 37 and makes $7.5 million this season. I’d rather see the Hornets invest minutes in Lamb, Monk and Bridges than add an expensive one-season rental at the wing positions.