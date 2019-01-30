Who is performing at halftime of the 2019 NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte?

Fayetteville rapper J. Cole will perform the halftime show at the 2019 NBA All-Star Game, according to the NBA.

J. Cole headlines the list of scheduled performers at the game Feb. 17 at the Spectrum Center in uptown Charlotte.





The seven-time Grammy Award nominee received two nominations this year. He’s had five No. 1 albums on the Billboard Top 200 and released his latest single, “Middle Child,” on Jan. 23.