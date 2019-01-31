Anthony Davis among All-Stars in Charlotte. NBA team he’ll represent is anyone’s guess

Who knows what team he’ll represent by then, but Anthony Davis will be in Charlotte as an NBA All-Star.
So will Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook, Detroit’s Blake Griffin and 11 other elite players named Thursday during TNT’s pre-game show. The All-Star Game and a host of other related events will be in Charlotte Feb. 15-17.
By a vote of head coaches from the Eastern and Western Conferences, 14 players were added to the 10 named as starters a week ago. Those 24 players will be distributed into two teams in a draft Feb. 7, conducted by captains LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee bucks.
The seven from the Eastern Conference: Washington’s Bradley Beal, Griffin, Toronto’s Kyle Lowry, Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton, Indiana’s Victor Oladipo, Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons and Orlando’s Nikola Vucevic.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The seven reserves from the West: San Antonio’s LaMarcus Aldridge, New Orleans’ Davis, Denver’s Nikola Jokic, Portland’s Damian Lillard, Golden State’s Klay Thompson, Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns and Westbrook.
There will be at least one injury substitute named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, since Pacers guard Oladipo suffered a season-ending leg injury recently. Also, Davis has requested a trade off the Pelicans, so he could be moved to another team before the NBA’s Feb. 7 trade deadline.
The drafting of All-Stars will be televised on TNT at 7 p.m. Feb. 7. It will be a two-stage process: First, James and Antetokounmpo will divide up the eight other starters (including Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker). Then, the 14 reserves will be selected.
As the top overall vote-getter, James will get the first pick, then Antetokounmpo and James will alternate selections.
Rick Bonnell: 704-358-5129, @rick_bonnell
Comments