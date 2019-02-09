How the Hornets’ first-quarter explosion on offense sparked win over the Hawks

He’s not quite at that crazy level earlier this season when he scored 100-plus points over two games, but Kemba Walker is on quite a roll.
Walker finished with 37 points in leading the Charlotte Hornets to a 129-120 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. This was Walker’s fourth consecutive game of 30 or more points and his 17th such game this season.
The Hornets led this game by as many as 20 points. They scored 73 in the first half - their most points in any half this season that did not include overtime.
Walker had plenty of help offensively Saturday: Marvin Williams added a season-high 27 points and Jeremy Lamb scored 24.
The Hornets broke a two-game losing streak, improving to 27-28.
Former Wake Forest star John Collins scored 21 for the Hawks, and rookie Trae Young added 20 points and 11 assists.
Three who mattered
Williams: Fine shooting, and a first-half dunk that looked like he was a freshman at UNC again.
Lamb: In addition to his scoring, he was very active defensively Saturday in the passing lanes.
Young: The Hawks’ rookie keeps demonstrating he’s much more than just a scorer.
Observations
▪ Hornets coach James Borrego decided to move center Cody Zeller back into the starting lineup Saturday, after Zeller played his first couple of games off the bench in his return from a broken right hand.
▪ Hornets veteran point guard Tony Parker missed his second consecutive game with a back strain. That was no surprise, but the bigger question is whether 36-year-old Parker will play against either the Indiana Pacers Monday or Orlando Magic Thursday. Parker has a major role, as evidenced by the Hornets going 0-8 in games he didn’t play before Saturday. But skipping those two games would give him a time cushion through the All-Star break to heal.
▪ Young is seventh in the NBA in assists at 7.4 per game, and Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce says Young is posting those numbers on pure talent. Pierce says Young will eventually average about 11 per game after a couple of seasons of situational experience against NBA defensive coverages.
▪ The Hornets’ 46 first-quarter points Saturday were the most in any quarter this season for them. They made their first eight shots from the field before a miss by Nic Batum, and finished that quarter 8-of-11 from 3-point range.
Worth mentioning
▪ The Hornets are in the middle of four consecutive road games, which is a function of having to vacate Spectrum Center so the NBA can change over the arena for All-Star events next weekend.
▪ With Zeller back and up to speed, it might push Willy Hernangomez out of the rotation for a while.
▪ When Parker doesn’t play, it clearly affects the efficiency of the Hornets’ entire second unit.
They said it
“We need every game possible (with) Tony in the lineup. Not having him has hurt us, particularly in that Clippers game at home.” when the Hornets blew a big second-half lead– Hornets coach James Borrego on Parker’s injury.
“He’s closed us out in fourth quarters. Maybe his efficiency in the fourth quarter has exceeded what I expected ” – Borrego on veteran Parker’s value.
Report card
A+ OFFENSE: Obviously, any offense looks great when all the starters are making shots, but the ball movement was some of the best the Hornets have had this season.
C+ DEFENSE: The Hawks’ interior scoring was more evidence of an ongoing issue.
B+ COACHING: .Ball movement was Borrego’s top target for improvement this season. Saturday was about as good as they’ve been in that area.
HORNETS 129, HAWKS 120
Charlotte
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Batum
34:37
2-5
0-0
4
2
6
Williams
34:51
12-16
0-0
3
3
27
Zeller
25:59
3-5
4-6
8
2
10
Lamb
36:24
8-14
4-4
6
1
24
Walker
36:57
13-27
2-2
1
2
37
Kidd-Gilchrist
29:01
5-5
1-2
3
3
11
Bridges
16:28
3-7
0-0
5
1
6
Graham
11:03
1-4
1-2
3
2
4
Monk
10:17
1-4
2-2
2
0
4
Biyombo
4:23
0-1
0-0
2
1
0
Totals
240:00
48-88
14-18
37
17
129
Percentages: FG .545, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 19-42, .452 (Walker 9-17, Lamb 4-7, Williams 3-7, Batum 2-2, Graham 1-4, Zeller 0-1, Bridges 0-2, Monk 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 13 (17 PTS). Blocked Shots: 7 (Lamb 2, Biyombo, Bridges, Kidd-Gilchrist, Williams, Zeller). Turnovers: 13 (Monk 3, Walker 3, Batum 2, Kidd-Gilchrist 2, Zeller 2, Lamb). Steals: 12 (Lamb 3, Batum 2, Bridges 2, Kidd-Gilchrist, Monk, Walker, Williams, Zeller).
Atlanta
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Collins
35:10
8-12
5-6
5
5
21
Prince
27:00
3-7
0-0
3
1
7
Dedmon
27:38
5-7
0-2
7
1
14
Huerter
34:20
7-9
0-0
4
3
17
Young
28:12
8-15
0-0
1
1
20
Bazemore
19:54
5-12
2-3
1
1
13
Lin
19:48
5-9
2-2
2
2
13
Bembry
14:46
1-5
0-0
4
1
2
Spellman
11:52
0-3
2-2
1
0
2
Len
10:35
2-4
3-4
7
1
7
Carter
10:27
2-3
0-0
1
2
4
Anderson
0:18
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Totals
240:00
46-86
14-19
36
18
120
Percentages: FG .535, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 14-33, .424 (Dedmon 4-6, Young 4-6, Huerter 3-3, Lin 1-3, Bazemore 1-4, Prince 1-4, Bembry 0-1, Len 0-1, Collins 0-2, Spellman 0-3). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 18 (27 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Bazemore, Collins, Len). Turnovers: 18 (Collins 4, Prince 4, Young 4, Bazemore 3, Huerter 2, Lin). Steals: 10 (Lin 2, Young 2, Bazemore, Bembry, Carter, Collins, Dedmon, Huerter).
Charlotte
46
27
33
23
—
129
Atlanta
31
37
18
34
—
120
Att.—15,048 (18,118). T—2:04.
Officials—Matt Myers, Scott Wall, John Goble
Rick Bonnell: 704-358-5129, @rick_bonnell
