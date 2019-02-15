All-Star Saturday Night rosters

The lineups for All-Star Saturday Night
At Spectrum Center
TV: TNT, 8 p.m.
SKILLS CHALLENGE
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
Participant, Team
Pos
Ht
Wt
Mike Conley, Memphis
G
6-1
175
Luka Doncic, Dallas
G-F
6-7
218
De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento
G
6-3
175
Nikola Jokic, Denver
C
7-0
250
Kyle Kuzma, L.A. Lakers
F
6-9
220
Jayson Tatum, Boston
F
6-8
208
Nikola Vucevic, Orlando
C
7-0
260
Trae Young, Atlanta
G
6-2
180
THREE-POINT CONTEST
Participant, Team
Pos
Ht
Wt
Devin Booker, Phoenix
G
6-6
210
Seth Curry, Portland
G
6-2
185
Stephen Curry, Golden State
G
6-3
190
Danny Green, Toronto
G-F
6-6
215
Joe Harris, Brooklyn
G-F
6-6
218
Buddy Hield, Sacramento
G
6-4
214
Damian Lillard, Portland
G
6-3
195
Khris Middleton, Milwaukee
F
6-8
222
Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas
F
7-0
245
Kemba Walker, Charlotte
G
6-1
184
SLAM DUNK
Participant, Team
Pos
Ht
Wt
Miles Bridges, Charlotte
F
6-7
225
John Collins, Atlanta
F-C
6-10
235
Hamidou Diallo, Oklahoma City
G
6-5
198
Dennis Smith Jr., New York
G
6-3
195
Comments