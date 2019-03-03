Charlotte Hornets fall to Portland Trail Blazers; Kemba Walker has rough shooting day

A week full of home games didn’t start the way the Charlotte Hornets needed it to Sunday.
Portland Trail Blazers reserve Rodney Hood went off for 21 fourth-quarter points to beat the Hornets 118-108. All-Star Kemba Walker had an uncharacteristically bad shooting day, finishing 5-of-21 from the field for 18 points. He did have a season-high 12 assists.
The Hornets fell to 29-34 and out of the top eight in the Eastern Conference, which are the playoff teams at the end of the season. The Blazers improved to 39-24.
Portland center Jusuf Nurkic finished with 26 points, 15 rebounds and six assists. Point guard Damian Lillard added 23 points.
Hornets sub Jeremy Lamb tallied 23 points, 20 of those in the first half. This was the first of three consecutive home games for the Hornets.
Three who mattered
Lamb: His first-half scoring kept Hornets in this game.
Nurkic: His massive size was a big problem for Hornets at both ends of the court.
Frank Kaminsky: Followed up a strong game in Brooklyn with 18 points and seven rebounds.
Observations
▪ Bad starts have so become the Hornets’ habit the past month or so; Sunday the Blazers hit seven of their first 10 shots to open a quick 17-7 lead.
▪ The Hornets survived that awful start to trail by seven going into the second quarter because Lamb was so good off the bench early. He made five of six first-quarter shots for 13 points.
▪ Charlottean Seth Curry, now a reserve guard for the Blazers, finally got to play an NBA game at Spectrum Center. He had missed several previous due to injury. Seth Curry did play here at least once with Duke, in the NCAA tournament.
▪ Hornets coach James Borrego said pre-game he went into Sunday expecting to stick to the rotation adjustments he made Friday in Brooklyn; that would mean Frank Kaminsky in and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Malik Monk not in.
▪ Bad a shooting day as this was for Walker, he did have his fifth game this season of 10 or more assists.
Worth mentioning
▪ The Hornets brought Dwayne Bacon and Devonte Graham back from the Swarm for Sunday, but neither was active for this game..
▪ Walker was assessed a technical foul in the third quarter; that’s his second in a week (prior vs. the Golden State Warriors) and seventh this season.
They said it
“We held (C.J.) McCollumn to six points, (Damian) Lillard to 23, and our guys battled defensively. Hood had 21 points in a quarter..” – Borrego on what did in the Hornets Sunday.
“We have to be better in the first quarter on both ends, not just defensively.” – Borrego on the Hornets continuously allowing opponents to score 30 or more in first quarters.
Report card
B OFFENSE: Lamb’s first half compensated somewhat for a particularly rough shooting day for Walker.
C- DEFENSE: They had no answer for Nurkic’s size.
C COACHING: This week is a crucial patch of home games in the chase for the playoffs.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
Comments