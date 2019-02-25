NBA star Steph Curry back in Charlotte so soon? Yes, and more appreciative than ever.

Stephen Curry is not one to take things for granted.
That much was obvious during NBA All-Star Weekend earlier this month in Charlotte, where the two-time NBA MVP was a busy man on and off the basketball court. In addition to participating in the All-Star Game and 3-point contest the night before, he was highly visible throughout his hometown.
Yes, that was only about a week ago.
No, that doesn’t preclude Curry from being excited about a quick return.
Curry’s Golden State Warriors, winners of the three of the past four NBA Finals, play the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night at Spectrum Center. It’s the first stop on a four-game road trip for the Warriors, and considering the teams play in different conferences, this is the lone regular-season game Curry gets to play in Charlotte this season.
And after he missed last season’s game with an ankle injury, that makes this year’s contest that much more special.
“Besides the All-Star Game this year, I only get one opportunity to play here,” Curry said Sunday night after a team workout at Davidson College, his alma mater. “Having my dad (former Hornet and current team TV analyst Dell Curry) call the game and all that type of stuff, it’s pretty cool. Nice to be healthy and able to play, and obviously the context of where we are in the season, these are really important games for us to try to get better.”
More than just getting to play back in Charlotte, Curry had the opportunity Sunday night to show teammates around his old stomping grounds at Davidson. The Warriors worked out there ahead of Monday’s game — and everyone got to see the locker Curry still has in the Davidson locker room.
“I actually got to use it, they kept one open for me,” Curry joked. “None of the necessities (are there) — all I’ve got is an old, oversized shooting shirt. Think they put a couple of plaques in there that remind me of the good ‘ole days.”
As far as the basketball implications of Curry’s return, the Warriors(42-17) are about as difficult a test as the Hornets (28-31) have faced all season. Despite a Saturday night loss to the Houston Rockets, Golden State still has the best record in the Western Conference, compared to the Hornets, whose Saturday night loss to the Brooklyn Nets dropped them to the eighth and final playoff spot in the East.
The last time Curry and Hornets star Kemba Walker shared the court, it was as backcourt starters for Team Giannis in the All-Star Game. This time around, they’ll have the more difficult task of actually defending one another.
Curry is averaging 28.7 points and 5.3 assists per game this season, compared to 25.1 and 5.7 per game for Walker.
“I haven’t paid much attention — sorry, Pops — so just going to do some film study (Monday),” Curry said, “but the way Kemba is playing, Jeremy Lamb making another stride, and they’ve got some young guys, Miles (Bridges) is contributing. But in terms of just focusing on what we need to do and what we need to accomplish, how defensively our energy (needs to improve), that type of stuff, that’s the goal for (Monday).
“And enjoy the atmosphere.”
