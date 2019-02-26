Yet another Charlotte Hornets starting lineup coming if Marvin Williams is out

The Charlotte Hornets will likely be without power forward Marvin Williams for Wednesday’s home game against the Houston Rockets.
Williams is listed as doubtful with a strain of his right big toe. Williams has played (and started) in 59 of the Hornets’ 60 games this season, missing one game in Minnesota in December with a shoulder sprain.
If Williams can’t play Wednesday, it would prompt the eighth different Hornets starting lineup this season. Coach James Borrego recently added rookie forward Miles Bridges to the starters and moved shooting guard Jeremy Lamb to the second unit. When Williams missed the game against the Timberwolves, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist made his one start this season.
Williams’ injury was not announced until after the Hornets practice Tuesday, so Borrego wasn’t asked about this latest development. He could go a number of ways if Williams is out:
Bridges plays both forward spots, so Borrego could return Lamb to the starters and move Nic Batum back to small forward. Kidd-Gilchrist could start. Or Borrego could do something more out-of-the-box, such as start little-used Frank Kaminsky at power forward to avoid disrupting others’ roles.
Borrego made his first change to the starting lineup this season not related to an injury when he inserted Bridges three games ago, right after the All-Star break. Bridges had a good debut as a starter, with 14 points and six rebounds against the Washington Wizards, but struggled some in the next two games, particularly with his shot (4-of-13 from the field).
At 28-32, the Hornets are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference, which would represent the last playoff spot if the Hornets hang on. They have 22 games left in the regular season, and are being challenged by the Orlando Magic, in particular, for that last playoff spot.
Borrego and general manager Mitch Kupchak have called making the playoffs, for what would be the first time in three seasons, the team’s top goal for this season. Borrego declined to say Tuesday how many games he feels the Hornets need to win the rest of the way to make the playoffs. He said publicly stating a target number would be unfair to his players.
Williams, in his 14th NBA season, has been durable, playing in 78 or more of a possible 82 games in four of his last five NBA seasons. Williams is important to the Hornets both for his 3-point shooting (37 percent this season) and how he keeps the defense organized.
