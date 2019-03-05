Your Charlotte Hornets questions: Is Jeremy Lamb’s role change about more than this season?

It’s very understandable when a fan sees a change in the starting lineup this late in an NBA season and wonders if there are motives beyond the obvious.
Charlotte Hornets rookie Miles Bridges replaced veteran Jeremy Lamb in the starting unit right after the All-Star break. Lamb still has a significant role, but did this shift have anything to do with his contract expiring in July?
A natural question that tops off this week’s Hornets mailbag:
Q. Does the insertion of Bridges into the starting lineup signal a lack of interest or lack of confidence in re-signing Lamb?
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
A. I don’t think anything coach James Borrego is doing with his rotation right now is part of a larger front office-generated agenda. Whatever shifts Borrego makes — whether it be Bridges-over-Lamb as a starter or Frank Kaminsky back in the rotation or Malik Monk and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist not playing — appears to be about trying to win enough games to qualify for the playoffs. The Hornets have said since training camp their top goal is making the postseason for the first time in three seasons.
If the Hornets fall out of the playoff race, a lot could change as far as minutes distribution. For instance, I could see Devonte Graham and Dwayne Bacon playing more and veterans Tony Parker and Marvin Williams playing less. But as long as they are still in the race, I have no reason to believe Borrego’s moves are anything other than what he deems their best chance to win game-to-game.
As far as re-signing Lamb, I think it’s way too early for handicap what will happen. I’d think the chances of them re-signing Lamb is less than 50-50, but that’s far from a foregone conclusion.
Q. Do you think Malik Monk will get any valuable minutes the rest of this season?
A. The best way I can answer that is, “Did you think Kaminsky would be back in the rotation?” Borrego is improvisational and often unpredictable in his playing-time decisions. He is now in something approaching what former N.C. State coach Jim Valvano used to call “survive-and-advance” mode: As in, do whatever it takes to win this game without worrying about how that might affect the next game.
My point is Monk could jump back into the mix just as suddenly as he slipped out. Borrego coached that way before the playoffs became so dicey, so I certainly expect him to be at least that improvisational now.
Q. Do you see any of the Hornets with player options for next season opting out?
A. Williams, Kidd-Gilchrist and Bismack Biyombo each has the choice, under the terms of his contract, to become a free agent in July rather than play next season for the Hornets. Now, consider the money each would give up to do so: Biyombo $17 million, Williams $15 million and Kidd-Gilchrist $13 million. I question whether any of those guys would make that much money on the open market.
I could see Tony Parker choosing to retire at 36 after this season (the Hornets have him under contract for 2019-20) as a more likely roster change than any of those three becoming a free agent.
Q. Could the Hornets do a sign-and-trade with Walker over the summer if he wishes to leave?
A. They could, but sign-and-trades aren’t all that common of late and they aren’t particularly beneficial to the team giving up the player for whom they hold Bird Rights (which the Hornets would be in this situation). If Walker chooses to leave, you’d have to assume that would prompt a significant Hornets rebuild. Taking on salaries of players from the team adding Walker might be as much a burden as a benefit to the Hornets if that is how this were to play out.
Bottom line, and I’ve been writing this since last summer: If the end game with Walker and the Hornets is a trade, the optimum time to do that has long passed.
Q. What is the purpose of sending Dwayne Bacon and Devonte Graham to Greensboro and then recalling them, but not making them active?
A. I think a baseball analogy is illustrative here: Bacon and Graham are the Hornets’ top AAA prospects. They could have fill-in roles for parts of this season with the parent club, but they are more on the developmental side of the fence than immediate-impact side.
It’s new for the Hornets to use the Greensboro Swarm, their G-League affiliate, as frequently as they have this season. Don’t overreact to Graham or Bacon putting up big numbers in a G-League game. It’s the equivalent of an Atlanta Braves prospect hitting a couple of home runs in a game for the Gwinnett franchise: Nice work, encouraging, but short of move-the-needle important.
Q. We’re a loss against the Miami Heat on Wednesday from having the same record as last season. Why do you think that is?
A. Because other than Parker, not much changed about this core group of players. It was right to get Dwight Howard out of the situation if he wasn’t going to play because he would have been a drain on this team’s psyche. Borrego did some things with the rotation, particularly an expanded role for Lamb, but he was essentially rearranging the status quo. I always thought it would be close call whether they made the playoffs.
Q. Would it make any sense to sign Carmelo Anthony to help with the playoff push?
A. As the Hornets saw with Howard last season, sometimes former superstars just can’t accept supporting roles. Anthony’s last two NBA stops in Oklahoma City and Houston demonstrated it’s difficult for him to adapt. Maybe he would have deferred to LeBron James with the Los Angeles Lakers, but I doubt that would work with the Hornets.
The last thing this team needs in the next month is someone moping about minutes and shots they won’t get. So, no.
Comments