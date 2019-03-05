This change for Hornets’ Michael Kidd-Gilchrist isn’t just ‘really tough,’ it’s unprecedented

I asked Michael Kidd-Gilchrist the last time before Friday in Brooklyn when a coach chose not to play him in a basketball game.
“First time,” he replied.
No, not just in the NBA or at Kentucky, ever?
“First time ever,” said Kidd-Gilchrist, in his seventh season with the Charlotte Hornets.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
This is awkward for everyone involved. Kidd-Gilchrist, the second overall pick in the 2012 draft, hasn’t played in either of the past two Hornets games, a win over the Nets and Sunday’s home loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Based on how improvisational Hornets coach James Borrego has been with his rotation, it’s possible MKG will be back in the mix sometime in the last 19 regular-season games.
However, Borrego said prior to the Blazers game his intent is to keep using Frank Kaminsky, the hot hand of late (15 points against the Nets and 18 against the Blazers). For Kaminsky to play more, someone else must play less. Kidd-Gilchrist and guard Malik Monk are the players outside the rotation for now.
I asked Kidd-Gilchrist following practice Tuesday how he’s handling all this.
“I’m locked into the game plan and my teammates. I’m taking this game-by-game, but it’s really tough,” he said.
“I always stay positive. And ready.”
Readiness
Kidd-Gilchrist, a 6-foot-7 forward, is as professional as any player I’ve covered in 30 NBA seasons. His readiness is not in question, his effort and sense of teamwork is not in question.
With Kidd-Gilchrist, it’s about fit. Borrego’s predecessor, Steve Clifford, placed a high value on Kidd-Gilchrist’s track record of guarding primary scorers. Clifford would sic Kidd-Gilchrist on everyone from Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving to Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. Borrego accepted Kidd-Gilchrist’s offensive limitations to have that defensive option. Borrego was less vested in that trade-off.
That became apparent in July, during summer league in Las Vegas. Nic Batum mentioned on Twitter he anticipated moving from shooting guard to small forward to accommodate Monk or Jeremy Lamb becoming a starter at shooting guard. That ended up moving Kidd-Gilchrist to the Hornets’ second unit. It also meant he’d play primarily power forward, rather than small forward.
Kidd-Gilchrist embraced change. He looked for positives — not having to ration his fouls and energy by playing in shorter bursts — and it worked for a while. Kidd-Gilchrist said he endorsed whatever would win enough games to make the playoffs, which the Hornets missed the past two seasons.
The changes increased after the All-Star break, with the Hornets’ playoff chances looking dicey. First, Borrego moved rookie Miles Bridges, who plays the same positions as Kidd-Gilchrist, into the starting lineup, moving Lamb back to the second unit. Then, with the Hornets having lost five of their last six games, Borrego put Kaminsky into the rotation against the Nets, and moved out Kidd-Gilchrist.
Does Kidd-Gilchrist, who has a $13 million player option for next season, see this as a reflection on his future in Charlotte?
“I don’t know,” Kidd-Gilchrist said. “I have a lot of love for Charlotte, for the fans, for this team and my teammates. I did all (Borrego has) asked and I did all I expect out of myself.
“Hey, I don’t know (about what’s next). But I can only control what I control ... I’ve been here a long time, grown from a boy to a man. It’s never fun not playing, but I just don’t know.”
Honesty
Telling a player of Kidd-Gilchrist’s stature and history he’s being demoted isn’t easy, particularly for a coach in his first season with a new team that has established cultures and cliques.
But Borrego has demonstrated previously he’s self-confident enough to go with his instincts Also, general manager Mitch Kupchak has supported Borrego’s changes, as in when he traded center Dwight Howard to the Nets (who quickly waived him in a buyout arrangement) in July to avoid a disenfranchised Howard harming team chemistry.
How did Borrego address this with Kidd-Gilchrist?
“It’s just honesty with the player: ‘Here’s where I’m at. Here’s what I’m thinking.’ That’s only fair with the player,” Borrego described.
“He’s not going to agree with it. Most guys don’t. Every guy on our roster thinks he should be playing; all 15 guys.
“All you can do is share why you’re doing this and what you need from them going forward. And stay connected with them. The worst thing we could do is ignore any player who is out of the rotation. They need to feel a part of this”
Kidd-Gilchrist said he’s still engaged. He said anyone watching how he’s acting on the bench — jumping out of his seat, shouting encouragement — sees that.
“He’s behind us, he’s supportive,” Borrego said. “He’s not separating from this group.”
Comments