Marvin Williams pulls Charlotte Hornets out of a terrible home losing streak

Charlotte Hornets veteran Marvin Williams got his team out of a horrible home losing streak, scoring 30 points and hitting seven of 10 from 3-point range to beat the Washington Wizards 112-111.
This victory broke a five-game Hornets losing streak at Spectrum Center.
Bradley Beal and Bobby Portis both missed on the Wizards’ late possession before Nic Batum grabbed a rebound. The Wizards’ Tomas Satoransky fouled Batum, forcing the Hornets to inbound the ball with 0.6 of a second left.
Batum inbounded successfully to Kemba Walker to kill the clock.
Jeremy Lamb nailed a 3-pointer with 50 seconds left to put the Hornets ahead by one. On the ensuing Wizards possession, Beal missed a 3-pointer, but grabbed his own long rebound. Beal fed teammate Bobby Portis (23 points) in the post, and Lamb managed to block Portis’ shot to regain possession.
Both All-Stars in this game struggled with their shooting: Walker finished 6-of-19 from the field, while Beal was 4-of-21.
Three who mattered
Williams: On a night when his teammates struggled from 3, Williams hit five of his first seven attempts.
Portis: He had a huge half in Charlotte with the Bulls before the trade, and sure looked comfortable again at Spectrum Center.
Jeremy Lamb: He got to the foul line and was a big contributor as a rebounder.
Observations
▪ Quite an improvement defensively by the Hornets in giving up 22 points in the first quarter Friday. They had allowed 30 or more in nine of the previous 10 first quarters.
▪ Walker drew two charges in that first quarter. Taking charges is one of the things at which he excels; those two brought him to 21 for the season.
▪ A big factor in that defensive first quarter: Beal missed his first five shots.
▪ Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist played for the first time in four games, but his night didn’t last long. Seven minutes into his appearance, he suffered a left knee strain.
▪ When Kidd-Gilchrist left the court injured, Hornets coach James Borrego inserted Dwayne Bacon, who played his first significant minutes since January. Bacon started the second half in place of rookie Miles Bridges at small forward.
Worth mentioning
▪ Hornets center Bismack Biyombo, who was listed as probable with a left knee sprain, was inactive Friday. That meant Bacon was on the active roster for just the third time in the last 14 games.
▪ Bacon played nine minutes against the Orlando Magic on Feb. 14. Other than that, he’s mostly been on G-League assignment or in Charlotte, but inactive.
▪ Even with Borrego still tinkering with the rotation, Malik Monk, the Hornets’ lottery pick in 2017, isn’t playing.
They said it
“Physically, he has gifts that make up for his lack of NBA experience. He’s learning the offensive game. This is all new for him — spacing, timing, when to make shots.” – Borrego, pregame on starting Bridges since the All-Star break.
“How much (G-League experience) translates to the NBA, I think we’ll find out, but I think Dwayne has made a lot of progress the past two months.” – Borrego on Bacon spending much of this season with the Greensboro Swarm.
“The way it’s looking, it’s probably going to come down to the last week, which is fun for a lot of teams..” – Wizards coach Scott Brooks on the competition for the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
Report card
C- OFFENSE: The 3-point shooting held them back all game.
B DEFENSE: They kept Beal from blowing up on them, and he’s been one of the best players in the Eastern Conference.
B COACHING: Borrego tried just about every player combination. The only active players who didn’t participate were Monk and Shelvin Mack.
