With playoff chances ebbing, Hornets can still give meaning to final games. Here’s how:

It’s time to salvage what the Charlotte Hornets can from what’s left of their season.
It’s time to play the kids.
I appreciate how unpalatable that is for the veterans on this team and their first-year coach. It was right for this group to set a goal of making the playoffs for the first time in three seasons. But continuing to chase that increasingly remote possibility, to the exclusion of other pursuits, seems counter-productive.
With Tuesday’s 118-114 home loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Hornets are three games behind the Miami Heat for the last of eight playoff spots in the Eastern Conference.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
They have 13 games left: Seven on the road and six at home. Seven of those opponents are teams that are essentially playoff locks.
It’s time to play the kids.
Tuesday was a prime example of a key shortcoming this season: Good enough to be in a game against a strong team, but not good enough to close the deal. Jeremy Lamb was terrific off the bench, scoring 26 points off 11 shots from the field, but his driving layup fell off the rim late.
The last time the Hornets beat an elite team was Dec. 7 against the Denver Nuggets. Since then, their two best victories were at San Antonio on Jan. 14 and at Brooklyn on March 1. I don’t think the Spurs or Nets are any threat this season to reach a conference final.
The math just hasn’t worked out for these Hornets; not enough surprising victories to balance out the bad losses. Too many wasted games against the Knicks, Cavaliers and Hawks; few breakthroughs against the Bucks, Raptors or Sixers.
The challenge can only get tougher going forward. Center Cody Zeller missed his fourth consecutive game with soreness and swelling in his left knee. Then, forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist collided with the 76ers’ Amir Johnson in the second half. Kidd-Gilchrist is being evaluated for a possible concussion.
It’s time to play the kids.
I asked coach James Borrego before the Philadelphia game if he is inclined to change his rotation if the Hornets fall out of the playoff race. Borrego said he didn’t want to get into “what-if, what-could-be” scenarios.
If I were general manager Mitch Kupchak, I’d point Borrego in that direction. Some of this is already happening organically. Rookie Miles Bridges has started since the All-Star break. Second-year forward Dwayne Bacon now plays at least 20 minutes per game. Rookie Devonte Graham gets time at point guard, with veteran Tony Parker missing three of the last five games for rest.
The two young guys who don’t play are guard Malik Monk and center Willy Hernangomez. If the Hornets were a game out of eighth place, that makes sense. But as the distance from a playoff spot grows, the best thing is to gather more data going into the off-season.
With or without All-Star Kemba Walker, who hits free-agency in July, the Hornets have major decisions this summer. Do they pay big to re-sign Lamb? Is Bridges a player to feature? Is Bacon worthy of the rotation long-term? Should Monk and Hernangomez be building blocks or should they be trade commodities?
If the last dozen games can’t be a playoff chase, then employ it as a laboratory. Did I mention?...
It’s time to play the kids.
Comments