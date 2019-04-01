Your Charlotte Hornets questions: Does Dwayne Bacon’s play change Jeremy Lamb leverage?

As the Charlotte Hornets’ season winds down, does the late emergence of Dwayne Bacon impact more than just Bacon’s future?
It’s a legitimate question, after Bacon scored 20 or more points in three consecutive games versus the Toronto Raptors, San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers. Bacon replacing Nic Batum in the starting lineup is part of a broader youth movement that includes Miles Bridges, Devonte Graham and Willy Hernangomez. The rotation looks very different than it did two weeks ago.
If All-Star point guard Kemba Walker’s free-agency is the top question of the off-season, then Jeremy Lamb’s free-agency is No. 2. If Bacon continues to play so well the rest of the season, would that impact the decision whether to pay big to retain Lamb?
That tops fan questions for this week’s Hornets mailbag:
Q. Does Bacon’s ascension weaken Lamb’s bargaining power with the Hornets?
A. Absolutely there is a connection between the Hornets’ depth at the shooting guard and small forward and how important they would view re-signing Lamb. However, I’ve long thought Lamb’s future is at least as tied to what other NBA teams think of him as what the Hornets do. Lamb is having the most productive of his seven NBA seasons, punctuated by two buzzer-beating, game-winners. The other 29 teams notice that.
The Hornets’ position regarding Lamb could be as much about how team management views its direction, specifically whether to do a significant rebuild, as how it views Lamb. Plenty of other teams will see Lamb as a valuable piece, and I’ll be shocked if he doesn’t get a big raise over his current $7 million a season.
So, yes, there is a connection between Bacon’s performance and whether Lamb is back in Charlotte, but I don’t know how much that affects what Lamb’s new salary will be.
Q. Any chance Bacon becomes more of a priority for the Hornets than Malik Monk?
A. You could argue that Bacon starting and playing 30-plus minutes per night, while Monk is at the fringe of the rotation, means he already is a higher priority.
It’s normal in the NBA for top-15 picks (Monk was drafted 11th overall in 2017) to get a lot of second and third chances to prove themselves. Lots of capital — both a high pick and millions in guaranteed money — are invested in the development of such players. But by the end of a second season, you’d expect Monk to show more progress than he has.
Coach James Borrego’s other decisions demonstrate he isn’t reluctant to trust young guys with playing time. So Monk not playing reflects specifically on his performance, not some broader philosophical issue.
Bacon is showing he can be a strong defender in addition to being a scorer. Monk figures to get more chances, but the fact that he was a first-round pick and Bacon was a second-round pick no longer much matters.
Q. Could the young guys playing well the rest of this season affect Kemba’s decision whether to stay?
A. I doubt Bacon, Graham, Bridges and Hernangomez playing well the last 10 games would be a major factor among all the things Walker would have to take into consideration. Particularly after they were drilled by 47 by the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.
The Hornets roster doesn’t lack for depth, it lacks for a great No. 2 scoring option behind Walker. I don’t think there’s any compelling evidence yet that one of these young guys can be that.
Q. After this season, where is Kemba among all-time Hornets?
A. He has had the most productive career in the franchise’s history, but I thought that before this season. He is not yet the best player to have worn a Hornets uniform; you still have to give that to Hall-of-Famer Alonzo Mourning, who played the first three of his 17 NBA seasons in Charlotte.
Q. What is Hernangomez’s ceiling with the Hornets? Sure seems like there is potential there.
A. I always liked the trade for Hernangomez, where the Hornets gave up two future second-round picks to the New York Knicks to explore a young center’s potential. The problem is he’s still all potential; he hasn’t provided consistency.
The Hornets turned to him when Cody Zeller broke his hand and Hernangomez lost that starting spot. He’s playing again now as a reserve, with Zeller out because of left knee soreness. He scored 22 points in 23 minutes against the Warriors, so he obviously has talent.
Hernangomez is a scorer and a rebounder. He struggles on defense. Based on position and talent, he could play for a decade in the NBA, but maybe not as a starter.
Q. Would the Hornets approach this draft prioritizing best-player-available or positional need?
A. Very seldom would any NBA team with a top-15 pick disregard their talent appraisal to fill a need. Need only comes into play in an otherwise close call between two candidates.
I do think the Hornets need to be conscious of their point-guard depth. They won’t know when they draft in June whether Walker will be back. Graham shows promise, but if Walker were to sign elsewhere in July and Tony Parker retires, has Graham shown enough to trust him with the starter’s job next October?
Q. Has Frank Kaminsky played his way back into the Hornets’ plans for next season?
A. Kinda. It wouldn’t surprise me if he’s back for the equivalent of his qualifying offer — about $5 million for one season — to restrict his free-agency. But if another team values him more than that, I doubt that re-signing him is an off-season priority.
