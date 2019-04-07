Third consecutive victory keeps Charlotte Hornets’ playoff hopes alive

The playoff dream lives on for the Charlotte Hornets.

They built a 23-point lead against the Detroit Pistons then hung on for a 104-91 victory at Little Caesars Arena for their third consecutive victory. That makes the Hornets 38-42 and keeps them in contention for a playoff spot with two games left: At the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday and home against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

Kemba Walker led the Hornets with 31 points, playing 41 grueling minutes. The Hornets got a huge boost off the bench from Frank Kaminsky, who made nine of 17 shots, including three 3-pointers, for a season-high 24 points. Jeremy Lamb added 17 points.

The Pistons got 15 points and 23 rebounds from center Andre Drummond. This was the Pistons’ fourth consecutive loss, dropping them to 39-41. Losses by both the Pistons and Miami Heat on Sunday were of big help to the Hornets’ narrow playoff chances. They would have been eliminated Sunday had they lost.

Three who mattered

Kemba Walker: He played marathon minutes and was the driving force in that first-half lead.

Andre Drummond: So good at extending Pistons possessions

Frank Kaminsky: He supplied desperately-needed bench scoring.

Observations

▪ Already without Marvin Williams (right foot strain) and Cody Zeller (left knee soreness), the Hornets lost fill-in starter Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, out Sunday for a personal issue. Kidd-Gilchrist had started the prior two games at power forward. With Kidd-Gilchrist out, Hornets coach James Borrego moved Nic Batum back into the starting lineup.

▪ Considering how shorthanded they were, the Hornets’ first half was exceptional, leading by as many as 20 points. Batum played a lot of power forward. Briefly, the Hornets played a super-small lineup of Walker, Devonte Graham, Malik Monk, Batum and Bismack Biyombo.

▪ The Pistons had big problems with the Hornets’ dribble-penetration. leading to 34 first-half points in the lane. The Hornets committed just two turnovers in the first half.

▪ Despite the lack of front court depth, Borrego chose not to use reserve center Willy Hernangomez.

Worth mentioning

▪ The Pistons honored the 2004 championship team at halftime. Among those attending was former Charlotte Bobcats coach Larry Brown, who coached that Pistons team built around Chauncey Billups, Rasheed Wallace, Rip Hamilton and Ben Wallace.

▪ It’s unclear whether Kidd-Gilchrist would be available for the Hornets’ next game Tuesday in Cleveland.

They said it

“I told the guys if there is any gas left in the tank, let’s empty the tank today. Don’t save any gas for next week.” – Pistons coach Dwane Casey pregame about focusing exclusively on getting into the playoffs, and not worrying about what would follow.

“He’s focused on the season and nothing else. I don’t see any (mind) wandering or looking at what will happen this summer. That will take care of itself.” – Borrego on whether impending free-agency has distracted Walker any.

Report card

B OFFENSE: The lack of turnovers in the first half was big.

B+ DEFENSE: Despite a lack of front-court depth, they kept Griffin from blowing them up inside.

B+ COACHING: Impressive considering the limited roster options.