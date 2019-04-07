There is a ‘D’ word that defined the Hornets’ Sunday, and it wasn’t ‘doomed’

Frank Kaminsky on Charlotte Hornets’ playoff chase Charlotte Hornets forward Frank Kaminsky on the feeling of being in the playoff hunt with two games left in regular season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Charlotte Hornets forward Frank Kaminsky on the feeling of being in the playoff hunt with two games left in regular season.

I noticed an expression on Kemba Walker’s face late Sunday I haven’t seen much lately:

Delight.

I’m not implying that Walker, the Charlotte Hornets’ All-Star point guard, is any sort of grump. But there hasn’t been much joy pouring from this team since that crushing fourth-quarter collapse in Miami. Beating the Detroit Pistons on the road, and knowing this means they’re still playing meaningful basketball with two games left in the regular season, invoked delight.

“It’s crazy that we’re in this situation; it’s been such an up-and-down year,” Walker said, beaming after a 104-91 victory over the Pistons. “It’s fun, man. I’m really enjoying it. To be playing for something.”

Those words — “playing for something” — are so important to Walker, it’s why Hornets fans love him and why they could still lose him once he becomes a free agent in July. The money matters and so do the roots he’s established over eight years in Charlotte. But he craves being relevant at the end of a regular season, with a chance to advance in the playoffs.

Sunday, there was an energy in that locker room both before and after this game.

“It’s live!” Walker said. “The energy is great.”

Players frequently fiddle with their phones postgame, but this was different; they were tracking the Brooklyn Nets against the Indiana Pacers (the Nets won to clinch a playoff spot) and double-checking a start time for the Orlando Magic’s road game against the Boston Celtics.

They all seemed keenly aware that if the Magic lost that game, the Hornets would control their own fate: Win the last two against the Cavaliers in Cleveland on Tuesday and home against the Magic on Wednesday, and they would reach the playoffs for the first time in three seasons.

Their playoff chances seemed critically harmed by a 1-3 road trip to the Western Conference, but the Miami Heat and Pistons kept losing just as the Hornets won three in a row. Suddenly, all things seemed possible.

“I have all the belief in the world in this team,” Frank Kaminsky said, “and I think we’re going to get it done.”

Improvisation

Kaminsky was instrumental Sunday to keeping that belief alive. The Hornets built a 23-point lead late in the first half, but the Pistons cut the deficit to as little as one point in the fourth quarter. Kaminsky held off that run, scoring 15 of his season-high 24 points in the second half.

It’s been a strange season for Kaminsky, who also becomes a free agent in July. He was so outside the rotation at one point that there was talk he might give up some guaranteed salary — a “buyout” in NBA terminology — to be released to sign elsewhere.

Then, coach James Borrego played him in a road game against the Nets on March 1, and he excelled. Whatever else you might think of Borrego’s first-season performance as Hornets coach, you have to give him this: Every player has gotten consequential playing time and has reason to believe Borrego trusts him.

“There are games when you’re asked to play a lot of minutes and different games where the matchups aren’t in your favor and he goes with different people,” Kaminsky said. “I think he’s shown all season that he’s willing to change things up, and I think that’s great.”





Sunday was about how Walker has responded to all the defensive attention teams throw his way and how Kaminsky can be a safety valve, thanks to his 3-point shooting. Whenever the Pistons overcommitted two defenders, Walker seemed to find Kaminsky for an open jump shot. Kaminsky was 6-of-9 from the field in the second half, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range.

Walker was magnificent Sunday, with 31 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. He played 41 of a possible 48 minutes, and at one point inserted himself back into the game before Borrego had the chance to call him to the scorer’s table.

Magnificence

It’s going to take more magnificence for Walker to get this team to the playoffs, because his help has dwindled. Center Cody Zeller missed his 15th consecutive game with a sore and swollen left knee. Forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist missed Sunday with a personal emergency. Power forward Marvin Williams missed his third in a row with a right foot strain.





I asked Williams after the game if he thought he’d play again this season. Williams said he couldn’t imagine being ready for Cleveland and the home game against the Magic seemed a remote possibility. After the the road loss to the Utah Jazz last Wednesday, Williams approached Borrego and said he was so injured he felt he’d be hurting the team more than helping by trying to play.

Sometimes you do your part by gutting out 41 minutes or by scoring 15 points in the second half. Sometimes you help with the humility to admit you’re too hurt to play.

Even in that suit behind the bench Sunday, Williams shared that feeling:

Delight they’re still alive.