As we wait on Hornets playoff fate, the huge summer question looms: A Kemba explainer

Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker made no bones about it back in September: He said he wants to remain a Hornet and help to create some special.

If you’re a Charlotte Hornets fan, enjoy this last-week playoff push. What will follow is three months of hurry up-and-wait concerning the team’s top asset.

Three-time All-Star point guard Kemba Walker becomes an unrestricted free agent July 1. He will be among the most coveted players in the 2019 free-agent class. General manager Mitch Kupchak has said his goal is to have Walker finish his career as a Hornet.





Even when July 1 arrives, I doubt there will be an immediate resolution to Walker’s status. He hasn’t discussed free-agency since the start of the preseason, but it only makes sense he’d take meetings with teams other than the Hornets to hear their pitches for his future.

It feels like Walker’s contract expiring has been an issue for this team nearly two years. They gauged Walker’s trade value before the deadline two Februarys ago, but have kept him for what will be a summer end game. The Hornets have the option under NBA rules to offer Walker more money and more guaranteed years than any other suitor. That falls short of a guarantee they will retain Walker, the franchise’s all-time leading scorer.

Lots of technicalities within the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement factor in all this. I get asked a lot of questions about that stuff. So, with the Hornets getting a day off Monday and Walker possibly playing his last game for the Hornets Wednesday night, it was time to do an explainer on those factors:

Q. Walker has said he loves Charlotte and the Hornets have said they want him finishing his career here. Why isn’t he already re-signed?

A. For technical reasons involving Walker’s current contract and the Hornets’ player payroll, there was no practical way to offer Walker a new deal reflective of his market value until his current contract expires.

Signing Walker before he reaches free-agency would have been an extension -- not a new contract -- and the rules are different for those. With the Hornets over the salary cap all this season, an extension would have meant building raises off his current salary of $12 million. Walker is worth more than twice what he currently makes, based on comparable NBA salaries, and such a contract couldn’t be signed until he reaches free-agency.

Q. But the Hornets can offer him a lot more than any other team, right?

A. They will have the choice to do that, yes. The most another team with so-called “max salary” cap space can offer is about $140 million over four seasons. The Hornets can offer a fifth season and larger year-to-year raises. That brings the most they can offer up to about $190 million over five seasons.

The most the Hornets could offer could jump to as much as $221 over five seasons if Walker qualifies for a “super-max” contract.

Q. So what is this “super-max” thing, and how is it relevant to Walker’s situation?

A. The latest collective-bargaining agreement includes a “Designated Player Exception” — commonly called a ‘super-max” contract for certain elite players who’ve reached designated benchmarks. If Walker is one of six guards named All-NBA for this season (it’s expected the NBA will announce the three-team All-NBA squad in mid-May), he’d be eligible for a super-max contract with the Hornets.

Great as Walker has played this season, he isn’t a lock to make the All-NBA team. Guards James Harden, Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook all appear likely to make the All-NBA team. That would make it one slot left for this group of contenders: Walker, Bradley Beal, Klay Thompson and Ben Simmons.

Q. If Walker qualifies for this “super-max” contract, does he get it from the Hornets?

A. Offering the super-max would be an option for the Hornets, not an obligation; it’s not an all-or-nothing situation.

However, it’s logical that Walker’s agent, Jeff Schwartz, would ask for it, considering this is Walker’s best season and he’s been such a bargain under the contract about to expire. Money is the Hornets’ only significant advantage in comparison to teams such as the Dallas Mavericks or Los Angeles Lakers, who have established stars to play with Walker.

The toughest question for Hornets management: Can it pay Walker all that money over the next five seasons and still have the financial flexibility to surround him with enough talent to win?

Q. So if Walker decides he wants to leave, will the Hornets lose him for nothing? What about those NBA sign-and-trades?

A. A “sign-and-trade” is when a team re-signs its own veteran with the express and immediate intent of trading that player. The current rules make that less appealing than it once was, and thus less common. For instance, the Hornets couldn’t sign Walker to a “super max” as part of a sign-and-trade.

Teams with the salary-cap flexibility to sign Walker would want to avoid giving up significant assets, such as draft picks. If the Hornets lose Walker, it would logically signal a rebuild, so taking on veteran contracts off another roster could be counter-productive.

Bottom line: A sign-and-trade wouldn’t be some great consolation for the Hornets should Walker leave. The best opportunity to trade Walker for significant compensation probably expired when this season started.