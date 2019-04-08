Kemba Walker led the NBA in scoring last week; what that earned him Monday

Charlotte Hornets’ Kemba Walker put himself back in Sunday’s game at one point, protecting the lead in the second half.

Kemba Walker’s passionate pursuit of the playoffs also earned the Charlotte Hornets All-Star Eastern Conference Player of the Week, named by the NBA Monday.

Walker led the NBA in average scoring for the four applicable games, at 34.8. The Hornets went 3-1 in those games, including Sunday’s road victory over the Detroit Pistons. They are a game behind the Pistons for the last playoff spot in the East, with two games remaining for both teams. The Hornets hold the tiebreaker over the Pistons.

This was Walker’s seventh Player of the Week award in an eight-season NBA career, all in Charlotte. A three-time All-Star, he was a starter when the All-Star Game was in Charlotte in February.

Walker had great shooting efficiency in those four games: 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from 3-point range and 90 percent from the foul line. .Walker’s 31 points Sunday was his 27th game this season of 30 or more points. Walker is one of five NBA players this season to score 2,000 or more points.

Walker becomes an unrestricted free agent in July for the first time in his NBA career.

The Hornets had a day off Monday before their last two games of the regular season: At the Cleveland Cavaliers Tuesday night and home against the Orlando Magic Wednesday at Spectrum Center.