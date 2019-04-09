Will Tony Parker, Marvin Williams return to Hornets rotation? Latest from coach James Borrego

Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego likes his rotation right now; he’s not looking for an excuse to change that because the team’s playoff chances have improved.
Veterans Marvin Williams and Tony Parker will likely be active for Tuesday’s road game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, neither figures to play unless some match-up problem with the Cavaliers changes Borrego’s approach.
The Hornets are on a three-game winning streak. If they win their last two regular-season games, and the Detroit Pistons lose one of their last two, the Hornets qualify for the playoffs and a first-round matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Parker hasn’t played in 11 games, with Borrego using rookie Devonte Graham as the backup point guard. Williams has missed the last three games with a right foot strain that has bothered him since mid-February. Parker and Williams have a combined 32 seasons of NBA experience.
Borrego said Tuesday morning that Parker and/or Williams could be back in the rotation if the Hornets reach the playoffs. But for now, the group that beat the Pistons in Detroit on Sunday is the plan.
“We’re doing a good job, we’re winning games, and we’re gonna stick with that,” Borrego said, adding, “That doesn’t mean I can’t change down the road.”
That would mean Miles Bridges and Nic Batum again starting at the forward spots, with Frank Kaminsky coming off the bench. And Graham getting whatever minutes Kemba Walker doesn’t play at point guard.
Parker’s and Williams’ situations are different: Parker came out of the rotation as part of a youth movement after the Hornets lost what at the time looked like a key game in their playoff pursuit March 17. Williams went to Borrego following a loss to the Utah Jazz on April 1, saying he was too hurt to help the team.
Williams hasn’t tested his injured foot since then. Borrego said Williams’ only participation in a shootaround Tuesday was the shooting drill at the end.
The Hornets have won seven of their last 10 in part because of the shifts Borrego made in the rotation. Second-year pro Dwayne Bacon went into the starting lineup and Kaminsky and Graham got more steady minutes off the bench, in addition to rookie Miles Bridges starting since the mid-February All-Star break.
In his first season as Hornets coach, Borrego inherited a limited roster that missed the playoffs the prior two seasons. There wasn’t an obvious difference in performance between a top-8 and the rest of the roster, so Borrego didn’t fight that.
All 14 players who were with the Hornets since training camp played significant minutes for at least a handful of games. Kaminsky, who has had the widest swings in playing time, said Borrego has built a level of trust with the players that his decisions aren’t arbitrary.
“There are games when you’re asked to play a lot of minutes and different games where the matchups aren’t in your favor and he goes with different people,” Kaminsky said Sunday in Detroit.
“I think he’s shown all season that he’s willing to change things up, and I think that’s great.”
Borrego said he’s pleased the players now understand his intent.
“I don’t think it was like that early; it was tough. We’ve kind of grown into this,” Borrego said. “There was a little bit of ‘Where is coach going?’ Now, we’re at a place where they’ve all made peace with it.”
Borrego always figures to be somewhat improvisational and spontaneous with his playing-time decisions. But he’d welcome the day when this team’s talent makes a rotation a simple decision.
“I’d love to be in a situation where we’re more consistent, but that’s just not where we are today,” Borrego concluded. “And someday we will get there.”
