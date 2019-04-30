Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets bring in a new voice for radio broadcasts

John Focke joins the Charlotte Hornets broadcast team from the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx organization.
The Charlotte Hornets have a new radio play-by-play voice: John Focke, who was with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx.

Focke (pronounced FOH-kee) did play-by-play with the WNBA Lynx, and has done producing and studio hosting for the Timberwolves since 2007

Focke replaces Chris Kroeger, who was hired this season, then was unexpectedly dropped from the broadcast in late March. The Hornets declined to discuss the reason for Kroeger’s departure. Longtime Hornets broadcaster Steve Martin, who retired after the 2017-18 season, filled in on radio the rest of the season.

WFNZ-610 AM serves as the Hornets’ flagship radio station in Charlotte. Former Hornets guard Matt Carroll serves as color analyst on the game’s broadcasts.

