Charlotte Hornets’ Bismack Biyombo has arthroscopic knee surgery

Charlotte Hornets center Bismack Biyombo had successful arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Tuesday in Los Angeles, the team announced.

The Hornets said the surgery was to address chronic issues in Biyombo’s knee, and he is expected to make a full recovery. Biyombo, in his second stint with the Hornets, just completed his eighth NBA season.

Biyombo has the second-highest salary on the Hornets’ payroll next season, at $17 million. He recently exercised a player option on next season, the final one on his contract. The Hornets acquired him in a trade in July from the Orlando Magic. Biyombo played his first four seasons in Charlotte, following a draft-night trade in 2011 with the Sacramento Kings.

Biyombo didn’t play much early last season, but started the last 16 games as an injury fill-in for Cody Zeller, who missed the last month with left knee soreness. In 54 game appearances, Biyombo averaged 4.9 points and 6.3 rebounds last season.