Chiefs’ Travis Kelce on Kareem Hunt: ‘It ripped our hearts out when he got released’

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce went back home to Cleveland over the weekend and was at a celebrity softball game hosted by Browns receiver Jarvis Landry.
While there, Kelce talked with reporters about former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, who was cut in December after video showed him kicking and shoving a woman in a Cleveland hotel.
In February, Hunt signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Browns, and Kelce was asked if Hunt would make the most of his second chance.
“He’s an unbelievable player. It ripped our hearts out when he got released from Kansas City, but to see him get another chance, I would hope and I would think that he’s going to make the absolute most of it without a doubt.”
Hunt was suspended for the first eight games of the upcoming season by the NFL for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy in the wake of the video.
Kelce praised Hunt for visiting schools to share the story of what he did.
“As much as you try to stay away from the actual situation that happened, man, Kareem has been nothing but a good friend and a good teammate,’’ Kelce said. “Been in the community trying to make a difference in other people’s lives and that’s what’s real.
Kelce also talked about the Browns, a team that has a part of his heart. You can hear his comments on Hunt and the Browns here:
