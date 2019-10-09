De’Vante Bausby, a KC native, says he was paralyzed for 30 minutes in Broncos game

SHARE COPY LINK

While the Broncos were thrilled to win their first game of the season Sunday against the Chargers, there was a scary scene on the field.

Early in the second quarter, cornerback De’Vante Bausby was trying to tackle Chargers running back Austin Ekeler when Broncos teammate Alexander Johnson accidentally made a helmet-to-helmet hit on Bausby.

Bausby, who played at Hogan Prep and then at Pittsburg State, fell to the ground and had to be taken from the field on a cart.

Here is the play:

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

De'Vante Bausby gets rocked by a teammate and suffers a serious injury, needing to be carted off the field #broncos pic.twitter.com/WYmzPOGMRk — Sports Gifs & Videos (@Supreme_gifs) October 6, 2019

Bausby told reporters Tuesday he couldn’t move for a half hour.

“I was awake the whole time,” Bausby said, per the Broncos website. “I was never unconscious. I just couldn’t move, but I was still talking and everything. The (doctor) said I would be fine, (and) I just kind of trusted him. After 30 minutes I was able to wiggle my toes and after a couple hours I gained full mobility. So I was straight, I was fine.”

ESPN reported Bausby had multiple MRI exams before being released. He was able to join his teammates for the flight back to Denver.

“I was ready to get up out of Los Angeles,” Bausby told the Broncos website. “I was happy to rejoin my team on the plane ride back here.”

Bausby was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday and Denver signed Coty Sensabaugh.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio told the team’s website there is no timetable for Bausby’s return.

“He’ll definitely miss some time,” Fangio said. “(I) don’t know if it will be the entire rest of the season or not. (With) these (injuries), the first few days and week will kind of tell the story.”

Bausby, who played for the Bears in 2016 and the Eagles in 2018, hopes to return this season.

“Right now, we’re just going to take it real slow, gain my strength back and all that mess,” Bausby told ESPN. “I don’t have a timetable, but hopefully pretty soon. My plan is to come back and play (this season), though.’‘