What NFL rulebook says about Browns’ Myles Garrett hitting QB with his own helmet

A dull Thursday night game between the Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers ended with a nasty brawl that has many calling for Cleveland’s Myles Garrett to be punished.

Late in the game, Garrett hit Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph after Rudolph threw a pass. The two scuffled on the ground and Garrett ripped Rudolph’s helmet off his head. While the two were standing, Garrett hit Rudolph in the head with his own helmet.

It was a terrible scene and three players were ejected in the melee. Among those calling for Garrett to be suspended were ESPN, USA Today and the Washington Post.

Here is the incident:

Fight breaks out at the end of the Browns win over the Steelers that includes Cleveland DE Myles Garrett grabbing the helmet off of Pittsburgh QB Mason Rudolph and then hitting him in the head with it. Ugly situation. pic.twitter.com/Hz4RHuMcAo — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) November 15, 2019

The NFL rulebook addresses what Garrett did. It is under Rule 12, Section 2, Article 17.

Rule 12 covers player conduct and Section 2 governs personal fouls.

Here is what Article 17 says: “USE OF HELMET AS A WEAPON. A player may not use a helmet that is no longer worn by anyone as a weapon to strike, swing at, or throw at an opponent.

“Penalty: For illegal use of a helmet as a weapon: Loss of 15 yards and automatic disqualification. If the foul is by the defense, it is also an automatic first down.”

Article 15 governs grabbing an opponent’s facemask, which applies in this incident, too. This is what it says: “TWISTING, PULLING, OR TURNING THE FACEMASK OR HELMET OPENING. No player shall grasp and control, twist, turn, push, or pull the facemask or helmet opening of an opponent in any direction.

“Note: If a player grasps an opponent’s facemask or helmet opening, he must immediately release it. If he does not immediately release it and controls his opponent, it is a foul.

“Penalty: For twisting, turning, pushing, pulling, or controlling the mask or helmet opening: Loss of 15 yards. The player may be disqualified if the action is flagrant. If the foul is by the defense, it is also an automatic first down.”

Garrett was disqualified, and most agree his actions were flagrant.