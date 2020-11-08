NFL Films had a cool tribute to late ‘Jeopardy!’ host, Alex Trebek

There was a bit of sad news on Sunday morning as longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek had died at the age of 80.

Trebek had been fighting pancreatic cancer for more than a year, as Eonline.com noted.

The “Jeopardy!” Twitter account shared the news:

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020

It may seem that sports and game shows don’t mix, but NFL Films shared a video it had made about “Jeopardy!” after a particularly funny episode in which contestants couldn’t answer a single football question.

NFL Films also asked coaches to answer a Final Jeopardy question (they couldn’t) and Trebek talked about football players who had appeared on the show, including Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

This is really cool:

We are saddened by the passing of Alex Trebek, one of the absolute greats.

A true icon who will be missed beyond measure.pic.twitter.com/SZaUq9oxEc — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) November 8, 2020

