NFL Films reveals what John Harbaugh, Mike Vrabel said during their pregame kerfuffle

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, right, argues with Tennessee Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler, center, and wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) prior to an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP

Tensions flared before the Tennessee Titans’ 30-24 overtime win Sunday over the Ravens in Baltimore.

The high crime that ignited the kerfuffle? The Titans players had the temerity to stand on the logo at midfield of the Ravens field. Seriously.

The Ravens didn't take too kindly to the Titans gathering on their logo before kickoff



(via @gabbydipaula) pic.twitter.com/6MerXpWYPj — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 22, 2020

Malcolm Butler wants a piece of John Harbaugh! #TENvsBAL pic.twitter.com/j3W5VslbNP — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) November 22, 2020

During the brouhaha, Titans coach Mike Vrabel and Ravens coach John Harbaugh exchanged words about the dastardly deed.

After the game, Harbaugh eschewed the customary handshake between coaches:

Mike Vrabel came over to shake hands with John Harbaugh and Harbaugh appears to wave him off.pic.twitter.com/37dvMU38QD — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 22, 2020

NFL Films was on hand to catch what Vrabel and Harbaugh said to one another during the pregame fracas.

Andrew Siciliano of the NFL Network tweeted the video clip:

Here’s a bad copy off the TV. pic.twitter.com/Tx6zcw2yfP — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 25, 2020

Great work @NFLFilms @insidetheNFL with the pregame conversation at midfield Sunday in Baltimore.



Harbaugh: “It’s disrespectful.”



Vrabel: “Tell him to go coach a game.”



Harbaugh: “It’s disrespectful!”



Vrabel: “Go coach!” — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 25, 2020

The Titans defeated the Ravens in Baltimore twice in 2020: Sunday’s game and in the AFC Divisional playoff game in January.

Should these teams meet in the playoffs after this season, it could be a fun game to watch.