You won’t believe the uniform combo the Panthers will wear vs. Tom Brady, Patriots

In last week’s exhibition game with Miami, the Panthers wore their electric blue jerseys with white pants. That was believed to be the first time the team had worn that combination.

And Friday, when Tom Brady comes to town, Carolina will debut another new combination.

The Panthers will wear the blue jerseys with black pants. (Nothing white, except for numbers and trim, and it’s not even Labor Day yet.)

The team made the announcement on its official Twitter account Thursday night.

This isn't Madden. This is real life. pic.twitter.com/mH4oUQXtJG — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 24, 2018