Panthers report card: Panthers offense again the teachers’ pets in win against Tampa Bay

Grading the Carolina Panthers for Sunday’s 42-28 victory against Tampa Bay
A+ Quarterback: Lost in the four rushing Panthers touchdowns from Sunday is Cam Newton’s excellent game: He was 19 of 25 for 247 yards and two touchdowns. Newton hasn’t thrown an interception since the second quarter against Washington in Week 6.
A Running backs: Christian McCaffrey had his first game with two rushing touchdowns. Receivers Curtis Samuel and DJ Moore were effective as runners on reverses (and double-reverses).
A Receivers: When Carolina’s receivers needed to step up, they did. Jarius Wright had a crucial third-down conversion, Greg Olsen did highlight-reel “Greg Olsen”-things, including reel in a one-handed touchdown catch, and Samuel stretched for a touchdown, too.
B Offensive line: This was a tough test for Carolina’s line, and they struggled in the second half to contain Tampa Bay’s pressure. But the line also was excellent when blocking downfield on misdirection plays and overall played well.
A Defensive line: Tampa Bay didn’t get much going in the run game. Defensive end Mario Addison had three sacks. Defensive end Julius Peppers batted down three passes. This would be an A-plus if not for a bad Vernon Butler personal foul and Kawann Short’s offsides penalty that converted a third down.
B Linebackers: The Panthers seem to struggle to contain the middle of the field and a rare missed tackle by Luke Kuechly led to a big Bucs gain. But Thomas Davis stepped up late in the game with a clutch pass breakup and baited Tampa Bay into a false start.
A- Secondary: James Bradberry’s lockdown of top receiver Mike Evans and safety Eric Reid’s first-quarter interception lift this group. Rookie Donte Jackson’s fourth-quarter interception is a nice addition, too, but the Panthers are still struggling to contain the middle of the field.
A Special teams: This group is usually consistent, and today was no different. Michael Palardy executed a few nice punts when Carolina was trying to stave off a Bucs comeback.
A Coaching: Offensive coordinator Norv Turner called another tremendous game. Defensive coordinator Eric Washington rallied his group to ultimately stave off Tampa Bay as they tried to come back.
