Source: Amazon’s All or Nothing series to feature Panthers’ 2018 season

David Tepper talks about the Carolina Panthers being a North and South Carolina team Panthers owner, David Tepper reemphasizes regional goals for the Carolina Panthers.

Carolina Panthers fans will get a closer look at their favorite team than ever before, courtesy of Amazon.

Per a league source, the Panthers will be featured on Amazon’s “All or Nothing” series this year, giving football fans a behind-the-scenes look at the team’s 2018 season.

Similar to HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” which chronicles an NFL team’s training camp each preseason, “All or Nothing” follows a team throughout the course of an entire season — usually airing months after the previous season ends. The show aired seasons featuring the Arizona Cardinals in 2016, the Los Angeles Rams in 2017 and the Dallas Cowboys in 2018.





The docuseries, available to Amazon Prime members, has also spotlighted the Michigan Wolverines football team during its 2017 season, and both the New Zealand All Blacks rugby team and the Manchester City soccer club last year.

Amazon has not made an official announcement as of Tuesday morning. but a crew from NFL Films — which provides video footage for both “Hard Knocks” and “All or Nothing” — was present throughout the 2018 season.

Carolina’s 2018 season featured several intriguing storylines, including team owner David Tepper’s first season with the franchise, the team’s 6-2 start and 1-7 finish. This will be the first time the Panthers are the centerpiece of any behind-the-scenes show — although they did appear in the first “All or Nothing” season as the Cardinals’ NFC Championship Game opponent.





During that season, the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., famously told Cardinals fans before the team left for Charlotte that Arizona would “turn Cam Newton into a Fig Newton.”

Fans unfamiliar with either show can expect to see scenes generally restricted to the public, including team meeting rooms, practices, locker rooms and players’ homes.

There’s no announcement yet as to when the season will air; previous seasons have released as early as April 27 and as late as July 1.