Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers training camp updates, injury report – Day 3
Panthers coach Ron Rivera on Daryl Williams
The Carolina Panthers officially opened 2019 training camp this week with their first practices of the season at Wofford College, and so far there has been good news -- Cam Newton’s shoulder appears healthy. The Charlotte Observer has you covered throughout training camp with our five-person crew out in Spartanburg that will be providing live coverage of every practice this month.
Refresh this page for the latest updates.
Must-read training camp primers
The career fear Dale Earnhardt, Jr., passed on to each Carolina Panther entering camp
- Fowler: Panthers cut lifelong fan Elijah Hood 3 hours after arriving to training camp
- Carolina Panthers 53-man roster projection
- The 10 building blocks of the Panthers’ reconstruction
Cam Newton ‘ready to roll’ for Panthers training camp, but what does that really mean?
Updates
9:27 a.m.: Looks like no pads today for Matt Paradis or Daryl Williams. Also no pads for Greg Olsen — nothing to be alarmed about, y’all, just making sure these guys don’t overdo it. — Brendan Marks
9 a.m.: Saturday is the first padded practice of Carolina Panthers training camp, which means the real competition starts now. While the last two days have been valuable from a conditioning and installation perspective, coach Ron Rivera said Friday he can’t wait to see the tempo jump as pads come on. — Brendan Marks
Training camp schedule
Saturday, July 27: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.
Sunday, July 28: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.
Monday, July 29: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday, July 31: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.
Thursday, Aug. 1: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.
Friday, Aug. 2: Fan Fest, Bank of America Stadium, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 4: 3:10 – 5:10 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 5: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 6: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.
Sunday, Aug. 11: 3:10 – 5:10 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 12: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 13: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m. Joint practice with Buffalo Bills
Wednesday, Aug. 14: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m. Joint practice with Bills
Note: No practices scheduled for July 30, Aug. 3, 7, 9, 10
Comments