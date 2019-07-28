Panthers training camp updates Day 4 – Cam Newton practices in pads

Panthers Jaydon Mickens looking to bring electricity to the field Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jaydon Mickens is looking to bring electricity to the field when he plays regardless if it is special teams or lining up as a receiver. Mickens played with linebacker Shaq Thompson at Washington in college. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jaydon Mickens is looking to bring electricity to the field when he plays regardless if it is special teams or lining up as a receiver. Mickens played with linebacker Shaq Thompson at Washington in college.

The Carolina Panthers officially opened 2019 training camp last week with their first practices of the season at Wofford College, and so far there has been good news -- Cam Newton’s shoulder appears healthy, and new center Matt Paradis is confident he can give his quarterback the football. The Charlotte Observer has you covered throughout training camp with our four-person crew out in Spartanburg that will be providing live coverage of every practice this month.

Updates

9:06 a.m.: Carolina Panthers training camp rolls on Sunday, and while yesterday was a planned rest day for quarterback Cam Newton, today he figures to participate fully in his first padded practice of the summer. — Brendan Marks

Training camp schedule

Sunday, July 28: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Monday, July 29: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, July 31: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 1: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 2: Fan Fest, Bank of America Stadium, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 4: 3:10 – 5:10 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 5: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 6: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11: 3:10 – 5:10 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 12: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 13: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m. Joint practice with Buffalo Bills

Wednesday, Aug. 14: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m. Joint practice with Bills

Note: No practices scheduled for July 30, Aug. 3, 7, 9, 10