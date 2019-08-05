Carolina Panthers training camp Day 10 – Quick highlights

(RE)MARKS: Cam’s shoulder, and throwing bombs. How did we even get here? In our first episode, we break down Panthers Quarterback Cam Newton's shoulder, his timeline through injury and how he came to throw bombs during his first day of training camp in Wofford. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In our first episode, we break down Panthers Quarterback Cam Newton's shoulder, his timeline through injury and how he came to throw bombs during his first day of training camp in Wofford.

Practice for the sake of practice is almost over. Thursday, the practice games begin. The Panthers open the NFL preseason Thursday at the Chicago Bears and are fine-tuning themselves with two more training camp practices Monday and Tuesday. Follow along for live updates from training camp in Spartanburg.

9:27 a.m.: The Panthers list Kyle Allen as second on their quarterback depth chart, ahead of rookie Will Grier, going into first preseason game Thursday. I’ll have a story on where Allen stands in his effort to make the team later this morning. — Rick Bonnell

Preseason schedule

Monday, Aug. 5: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 6: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 8: Exhibition, at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11: 3:10 – 5:10 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 12: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 13: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m. Joint practice with Buffalo Bills

Wednesday, Aug. 14: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m. Joint practice with Bills

Friday, Aug. 16: Exhibition, Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 22: Exhibition, at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 29: Exhibition, Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 31: Roster cutdown

Note: No practices scheduled for Aug. 7, 9-10