The importance of Jeremy Chinn, and everything else we learned from the Panthers’ win

The Panthers’ offense was flashy in the team’s Week 4 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Without Christian McCaffrey for a second straight game, the team put a season-high 31 points and Teddy Bridgewater looked to be in control, even dashing an impressive 18-yard scramble.

But the defense also had a strong performance for second consecutive week, featuring contributions from a variety of players. The Panthers’ defense held the Cardinals to a season-low 133 yards passing and 21 points and shut down the league’s leading receiver (DeAndre Hopkins) to just 41 yards — even if he was less than 100% with an ankle injury.

After every game the Panthers have played, head coach Matt Rhule has pointed out that this has been like the team’s preseason. If this was the team’s fourth preseason game then, they look ready to compete in the “regular season” games to come.

And there is an opportunity ahead for this team with struggling the Falcons and Bears next on the schedule.

While we learned this week that the Panthers are making sure to correct their own mistakes, the defense is also proving that it can put up some consistent performances.

Give Jeremy Chinn his deserved recognition

Rookie safety Jeremy Chinn surely deserves some praise for the work he has put in this season. Chinn leads the Panthers with 34 tackles and has made a huge impact He continues to line up in several positions and rarely comes off the field. He has played at least 89% of the defensive snaps in all four games this season, including playing 100% of the snaps twice.

Chinn is playing in a position that many expected Isaiah Simmons to had the Panthers drafted him with the seventh overall pick in the draft, instead of defensive tackle Derrick Brown. Brown has five tackles for loss through the first four games of the season, which leads the team, and is among the best in the league.

“Jeremy Chinn you’ll see line up all over the place. In fact, Jeremy Chinn is what the Arizona Cardinals want Isaiah Simmons to be,” FOX analyst Chris Spielman said during Sunday’s game. “He’s going to play safety, he’s going to play slot, he’s going to play linebacker, both strong and weak. Very versatile player.”

Local news has never been more important Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community. #readlocal

The Panthers faced Simmons, who was drafted one pick later by the Cardinals, but he has not been playing as much as Chinn has, and his statistics are understandably lacking in comparison.

Simmons finished the game with one tackle, while Chinn, taken in the second round of the draft out of Southern Illinois, led the Panthers with eight tackles. Simmons played just 13% of defensive snaps and 20% of special teams snaps.

“We’re still trying to work him in. We want to put him in positions to be successful, to understand our scheme, and it’s a work-in-progress still — no offseason, no preseason. We knew it would take some time,” Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said of Simmons after the game. “We’re a month in now, and I think he is progressing, but we’re going to continue to try and find ways to get him in where he can have success.”

It’s far, far too early to compare the two with each of their careers just getting underway and Chinn still has plenty of work to do in developing and become a better all-around player. But it is worth noting that Chinn’s ability to fly around and what he has been able to learn so quickly has already made him a key contributor for this team.

David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Other Panthers defensive standouts

Last year, Brian Burns’ early defensive rookie of the year campaign was cut short due to injury. This season, the defensive end is out to another strong start, including finishing the game against the Cardinals with two tackles, three quarterback hits and a tackle for loss.

Sometimes players like Burns’

Carolina Panthers running back Mike Davis reaches out to straight arm an Arizona Cardinals defender on a run during fourth quarter action on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 31-21. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

The Panthers needed him to develop into a player that consistently makes an impact in order to have success this year and Burns is doing that thus far.

“It’s feeling good, man, I don’t want to lose this feeling. I don’t want to go back to losing; that sucks,” Burns said Sunday. “I feel like everything is coming together; besides the little bonehead penalties, everything is coming together. The offense is playing well, the defense is playing extremely well, in my opinion, and special teams is making plays as well. As long as we can keep this momentum and keep it going, I don’t think we can be stopped, I don’t think we’re scratching the surface yet.”

There are a couple of players in the secondary who also deserve recognition. Rasul Douglas has stepped in and played well consistently after joining the team just prior to Week 1. Rhule pointed out cornerback Donte Jackson’s ability to come back in the game despite dealing with his toe injury once again, shows the third-year corner is continuing to grow.

Safety Juston Burris also played well Sunday. He finished with six tackles, second-most on the team, a tackle for loss and a pass defensed.

“Donte Jackson is someone I have to point out. I didn’t think earlier in the week that he would play. He fought back to play. Got banged up in the game, came back. Juston Burris same thing,” Rhule said. “You can really start to feel Tre Boston’s leadership out there, getting guys on the same page. Rasul Douglas followed Hopkins around, played well. Just proud of a lot of guys.”

Expectations were low for a rebuilding Panthers’ defense coming into the game. So far Phil Snow’s defense has only continued to improve.

Carolina Panthers running back Mike Davis reaches out to straight arm an Arizona Cardinals defender on a run during fourth quarter action on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 31-21. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Mike Davis is a worthy backup

With McCaffrey suffering a high-ankle sprain two weeks ago, the offense has stepped up to face adversity without him.

But one clear positive development from his absence has been running back Mike Davis proving he deserves to be the team’s backup running back and a key piece of this offense.

Davis rushed for 84 yards on 16 carries and caught five passes for 27 yards. He shed tacklers and pushed his way to five first downs.

No one will take McCaffrey’s place, but Davis earning the backup spot in camp was a bit of surprise. He’s shown he deserves it and can fill in well. It’s important to have a solid presence behind McCaffrey, regardless of whether he’s healthy.

With Davis and Reggie Bonnafon, who scored a receiving touchdown and had 53 receiving yards on 10 carries, the Panthers put together their best rushing performance of the season vs. the Cardinals.