Christian McCaffrey ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, center, runs against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) AP

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has been ruled out of Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury, the Panthers announced Wednesday.

McCaffrey sustained the injury in Week 9 on the final drive in the Panthers 33-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He did not play last Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Last Friday, Panthers coach Matt Rhule expressed optimism that McCaffrey could play in Week 11, saying he was ‘hopeful.’ McCaffrey got a second opinion on his shoulder last week, and Rhule called it a ‘week-to-week,’ injury.

On Monday, Rhule said nothing has changed on his end regarding his optimism about McCaffrey’s status for Sunday’s game.

McCaffrey, who in April, signed a four-year $64 million contract extension, which made him the highest-paid running back in NFL history at the time, has played in only three games this season. The Panthers are 3-5 without him in the lineup.

McCaffrey leads the Panthers with five rushing touchdowns. He also has one receiving touchdown.

With McCaffrey out last week, the Panthers did not run the ball much. Mike Davis started, but only had seven carries for 32 yards.

Undrafted rookie running back Rodney Smith, who was recently signed to the Panthers practice squad and was called up Sunday, had three carries for 12 yards.

McCaffrey isn’t the only Panthers’ star in jeopardy of missing Sunday’s game. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 46-23 loss, and his availability for next Sunday is also in doubt.

The Panthers (3-7) are coming off their worst loss of the season, a 46-23 drubbing to the Buccaneers.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.