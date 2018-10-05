Carolina Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek following season opener against Islanders

For Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour, it's the start of what hopes will be a special season. "We talk about pride, this organization means a lot to me," he said before the season opener against the New York Islanders on Oct. 4, 2018.
Goalie Curtis McElhinney was placed on NHL waivers Monday by the Toronto Maple Leafs, claimed Tuesday by the Carolina Hurricanes and at practice with his new team on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. McElhinney called it "chaotic."
Carolina Hurricanes captain Justin Williams discusses a 5-4 overtime loss to the Nashville Predators in the final preseason game on Sept. 30, 2018, and looks ahead to the start of the regular season on Thursday, Oct. 4.
Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov, the No. 2 overall selection of the 2018 NHL Draft, discusses his first NHL action in preseason and the pressure of being a high draft pick with high expectations after Canes practice Sept. 19, 2018.
Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour discusses a 4-1 win at Tampa Bay in the team's first preseason game, the home game Sept. 19, 2018 against the Lightning and the play of rookie Andrei Svechnikov after practice at PNC Arena.
Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho talks about the start of preseason training camp and the selection of Justin Williams as team captain after the first on-ice session at PNC Arena on Sept. 13, 2018.
The Carolina Hurricanes' Rod Brind'Amour, about to begin his first year as an NHL head coach, gives an assessment of his team at media session Sept. 4, 2018 at PNC Arena. The Canes open training camp Sept. 13.
