Svechnikov’s first NHL goal memorable

Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov, the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, said it was "super cool" to score his first NHL goal in an 8-5 win over the New York Rangers and the first goal for a NHL player born in the 2000's,
Goalie Curtis McElhinney was placed on NHL waivers Monday by the Toronto Maple Leafs, claimed Tuesday by the Carolina Hurricanes and at practice with his new team on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. McElhinney called it "chaotic."

Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov, the No. 2 overall selection of the 2018 NHL Draft, discusses his first NHL action in preseason and the pressure of being a high draft pick with high expectations after Canes practice Sept. 19, 2018.

Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour discusses a 4-1 win at Tampa Bay in the team's first preseason game, the home game Sept. 19, 2018 against the Lightning and the play of rookie Andrei Svechnikov after practice at PNC Arena.

