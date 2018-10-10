Canes off to 3-0-1 start

Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon presents rookie forward Andrei Svechnikov with a framed photo of him scoring his first NHL goal, along with the puck, following the Vancouver game on Oct. 9, 2018. Svechnikov scored Oct. 7, against the New York Rangers.
Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov, the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, said it was "super cool" to score his first NHL goal in an 8-5 win over the New York Rangers and the first goal for a NHL player born in the 2000's,
For Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour, it's the start of what hopes will be a special season. "We talk about pride, this organization means a lot to me," he said before the season opener against the New York Islanders on Oct. 4, 2018.
Goalie Curtis McElhinney was placed on NHL waivers Monday by the Toronto Maple Leafs, claimed Tuesday by the Carolina Hurricanes and at practice with his new team on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. McElhinney called it "chaotic."
Carolina Hurricanes captain Justin Williams discusses a 5-4 overtime loss to the Nashville Predators in the final preseason game on Sept. 30, 2018, and looks ahead to the start of the regular season on Thursday, Oct. 4.
Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov, the No. 2 overall selection of the 2018 NHL Draft, discusses his first NHL action in preseason and the pressure of being a high draft pick with high expectations after Canes practice Sept. 19, 2018.
