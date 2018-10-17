Here is the good and bad from the Hurricanes’ 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning

The plus and the minus from the Carolina Hurricanes’ 4-2 road loss Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

PLUS

Micheal Ferland: It has been a very good start for the forward, who has four goal. He is a nice fit on a line with Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen. Ferland, who brings toughness to the lineup, can skate, is a good passer and scored the Canes’ first goal on a sharp backhander after an Aho steal.

Had Ferland finished off a well-executed rush into the zone in the third with Aho and Teravainen, it would have tied the score. He didn’t as Tampa Bay goalie Louis Domingue, in his first start of the season, made yet another big save for the Bolts.

Five-on-five: Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour says he has no problem with the Canes’ five-on-five play. The power play? Six-on-five quickly has become an issue but not five-on-five.

“All year it’s been solid,” Brind’Amour said Tuesday after the Canes outshot the Lightning 29-23 at even strength. The Canes have outscored opponents 20-11 in five-on-five play this season.

Martin Necas: For the Czech center, the game offered some good and bad. The rookie scored his first NHL goal in the second period although hardly how he probably imagined: unleashing a one-timer off the rush, then having the thrust of the shot send him sliding face-first across the ice. But he’ll take it.

Had Necas not taken a holding penalty in a third that led to Tampa Bay’s winning goal, it would have been a most memorable night. But the 19-year-old still has much to learn. He’ll have other memorable nights.

MINUS

Power play: The Canes had 11 shots on four power plays Tuesday and got nothing out of them. Instead, Tyler Johnson, who had a hat trick and again was a Canes-killer, scored the Bolts’ first goal shorthanded for a 1-1 tie.

Brind’Amour said with the Canes 28th in the NHL on the power play (8.0 percent) changes might have to be made to the units but said, “You can’t just change things to change things. Everyone has all the answers. Trust me, I hear about it every day. But you have to put your best players out there and they have to execute.”

Backup blues: The Canes have had a tendency the past few years of turning the other team’s backup goalie into one of the game’s three stars. Part of that is the goalie playing well and with extra motivation. Part of it is shot selection and execution by the Canes.

In the last two games of the road trip, Laurent Brossoit of the Winnipeg Jets (42 saves) and then Domingue (38 saves) denied the Canes. Two backups, two regulation victories for the other guys, no points for the Hurricanes.

Penalty kill: The Lightning had one power play, generated two shots and converted the winning goal. Yanni Gourde scored from the low slot after Canes defenseman Calvin de Haan fanned on a clearing attempt behind the net.

The Canes are last in the NHL on the penalty kill at 63.6 percent. After a scheduled day off Wednesday, practices Thursday and Friday should have a sustained special-teams focus.