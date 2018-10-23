Canes snap losing streak, beat Red Wings 3-1

The Carolina Hurricanes’ losing streak has ended at three games. The Canes put together a strong team effort Monday and at times were dominating in a 3-1 road win over the Detroit Red Wings. (No Audio)
By
Canes’ Brind’Amour on the struggling power play

Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour discusses a struggling power play, sending center Martin Necas and defenseman Haydn Fleury to Charlotte and the possible return of goalie Scott Darling at Raleigh Center Ice on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018.

Canes’ Foegele off to strong start

Carolina Hurricanes rookie forward Warren Foegele is making the most of his opportunity, playing on a line with veterans Jordan Staal and Justin Williams and giving his team goals, points and hustle.

Dundon frames the moment for Hurricanes rookie

Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon presents rookie forward Andrei Svechnikov with a framed photo of him scoring his first NHL goal, along with the puck, following the Vancouver game on Oct. 9, 2018. Svechnikov scored Oct. 7, against the New York Rangers.

Canes off to 3-0-1 start

Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour breaks down a 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks and the Canes' 3-0-1 start to the season after game Oct. 9, 2018 at PNC Arena.

Svechnikov’s first NHL goal memorable

Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov, the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, said it was "super cool" to score his first NHL goal in an 8-5 win over the New York Rangers and the first goal for a NHL player born in the 2000's,

McElhinney new man in net for Canes

Goalie Curtis McElhinney was placed on NHL waivers Monday by the Toronto Maple Leafs, claimed Tuesday by the Carolina Hurricanes and at practice with his new team on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. McElhinney called it "chaotic."

