Canes back in action

Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour discusses the return of goalie Scott Darling, the lack of scoring by the defensemen and other topics after the team's morning skate Oct. 26, 2018 at PNC Arena before the Canes' game against San Jose.
Carolina Hurricanes goalie Scott Darling discusses his one rehab start with the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL and his eagerness to play for the Canes after the morning skate Oct. 26, 2018 at PNC Arena.
The Carolina Hurricanes’ losing streak has ended at three games. The Canes put together a strong team effort Monday and at times were dominating in a 3-1 road win over the Detroit Red Wings. (No Audio)
Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour discusses a struggling power play, sending center Martin Necas and defenseman Haydn Fleury to Charlotte and the possible return of goalie Scott Darling at Raleigh Center Ice on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018.
Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon presents rookie forward Andrei Svechnikov with a framed photo of him scoring his first NHL goal, along with the puck, following the Vancouver game on Oct. 9, 2018. Svechnikov scored Oct. 7, against the New York Rangers.
Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov, the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, said it was "super cool" to score his first NHL goal in an 8-5 win over the New York Rangers and the first goal for a NHL player born in the 2000's,
For Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour, it's the start of what hopes will be a special season. "We talk about pride, this organization means a lot to me," he said before the season opener against the New York Islanders on Oct. 4, 2018.
Goalie Curtis McElhinney was placed on NHL waivers Monday by the Toronto Maple Leafs, claimed Tuesday by the Carolina Hurricanes and at practice with his new team on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. McElhinney called it "chaotic."