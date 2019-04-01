Charlotte Checkers take aim at several key AHL playoff-related goals

The Charlotte Checkers have clinched a spot in the American Hockey League playoffs and have hit 100 points for the first time in the franchise’s nine seasons.
But with six games remaining in the regular season, the Checkers are closing in on several other important goals.
Charlotte has clinched home-ice advantage in at least the first round of the playoffs, but with the AHL’s top overall record, the Checkers stand to be the top seed throughout the Calder Cup action.
With four home games this week, starting with a 7 p.m. Tuesday contest against Lehigh Valley at Bojangles Coliseum, and two final contests in Cleveland next week, here’s where the Checkers stand:
Playoff berth: The Checkers clinched this more than a week ago.
Atlantic Division title: This would give Charlotte home ice for the first two rounds of the playoffs, and the Checkers have nearly clinched.
Charlotte needs only one point (one victory, or even an overtime loss or shootout loss) to clinch. Or even if Charlotte finished 0-6, second-place Bridgeport Sound would have to win all six of its final games in regulation.
Eastern Conference title: This would give the Checkers home-ice advantage in the third round. Charlotte has seven more points than North Division leader Syracuse. So the Checkers need three victories, or a combination of victories and overtime/shootout losses that equals six points.
Overall No. 1 seed: Syracuse has a better record than either of the Western Conference division leaders – Chicago (Central) or Bakersfield (Pacific). So, barring a hot finish by either Chicago or Bakersfield, the Checkers will clinch the No. 1 seed when they clinch the East.
Here’s how the past week went, and what lies ahead:
Wednesday: Alex Nedeljkovic notched his fourth shutout of the season, with 23 saves, as the Checkers beat host Bridgeport Sound 4-0. Charlotte scored three second-period goals, two by Andrew Poturalski.
Friday: Aleksi Saarela’s goal early in the third period put Charlotte ahead to stay in a 4-1 victory at Hartford. Charlotte’s 19-year-old forward, Stelio Mattheos, got his first goal as a professional.
Saturday: The Checkers’ five-game winning streak ended with a 2-1 loss at Bridgeport Sound. It was Charlotte’s first loss in regulation since March 8. Julien Gauthier scored for the Checkers.
Week ahead: The final four regular-season home games are at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday against Lehigh Valley, and at 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday against Springfield. All games are at Bojangles Coliseum.
