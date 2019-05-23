Charlotte Checkers fall in OT; series with Toronto tied

Observer staff file photo

The Toronto Marlies turned up the heat in overtime Thursday night and handed the visiting Charlotte Checkers a 4-3 loss in an American Hockey League playoff game.

The Marlies and Checkers are tied 2-2 in their best-of-7 Eastern Conference finals, with Game 5 set for 7 p.m. Friday in Toronto.

The Marlies’ victory ensured that the series will return to Charlotte. Game 6 will be at 7 p.m. Sunday at Bojangles Coliseum, with a possible Game 7 on Tuesday night in Charlotte.

Toronto, trying to avoid falling into a 3-1 game deficit, rallied twice in the third period to force overtime. The Marlies then thoroughly dominated overtime, outshooting Charlotte 5-0 and keeping relentless pressure on the Checkers’ defense and goaltender Alex Nedljkovic.

The winning goal came at the 7:29 mark, as Michael Carcone scored on a slap shot to complete a hat trick. Carcone also had an assist. But the Marlies nearly scored at least twice earlier in the overtime after a pair of Charlotte misplays prevented the Checkers from getting the puck out of their own end.

Carcone’s first goal, late in the opening period, put the Marlies ahead 1-0. But the Checkers’ Nicolas Roy tied it at the 3:40 mark of the second period on a shorthanded goal. Toronto goalkeeper Kasimir Kaskisuo skated behind his goal, attempting to pass the puck to a teammate, but Charlotte’s Zach Nastasiuk skated in, stole the puck, and passed it to Roy in front of the net.

The Checkers took a 2-1 lead just 1:08 into the third period on a goal by Jesper Sellgren, but Carcone’s second goal of the game tied the score four minutes later. The Checkers then went ahead again, 3-2, on a slap shot by Andrew Poturalski that zipped past a screened Kaskisuo.

But Toronto answered once again, with Jeremy Bracco swatting the puck past Nedeljkovic with 8:44 remaining in the third period.

The Marlies outshot Charlotte 6-1 in the closing eight minutes of the period, but the Checkers managed to force overtime.

3 who mattered

Michael Carcone, Toronto: The Checkers had no answer for Carcone. He also had a team-high six shots.

Andrew Poturalski, Charlotte: Poturalski added to his franchise-record playoff scoring total. He has 17 points in the playoffs.

Jeremy Bracco, Toronto: His 15-foot shot in the third period tied the score for the Marlies.

Worth mentioning

▪ Thursday was the Checkers’ first overtime game in this season’s Calder Cup playoffs. Toronto is 3-0, with Carcone scoring the winning goal twice.

▪ Sports fans will have plenty of options Sunday evening in Charlotte. The Checkers will be home in Game 6 of the series, at the same time as the Coca-Cola 600 is under way at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Charlotte Knights are playing Durham at 7:04 p.m. at BB&T Ballpark.

▪ The Checkers got help from above last weekend when the Carolina Hurricanes sent down several players after the Canes were ousted in the NHL playoffs. On Thursday, the Checkers got help from below. Goaltender Jeremy Helwig was sent to Charlotte from the Florida Everblades – the next level down in the Hurricanes’ farm system – to back up Alex Nedeljkovic and Dustin Tokarski.

▪ Thursday’s game got some national media exposure. It was aired across the United States and Canada by Sirius Radio on the NHL Network.

What’s next?

Game 5 will be at 7 p.m. Friday in Toronto. The teams then will return to Charlotte for a Game 6, at 7 p.m. Sunday.