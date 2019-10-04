Photo Gallery: Hurricanes vs. Montreal | October 3, 2019

Carolina Hurricanes’ Brock McGinn (23) and Dougie Hamilton (19) check Montreal’s Max Domi (13) to the ice during the third period on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
Three-year-old Nolan Yesko and his father Matthew Yesko of Cary, N.C. watch the Carolina Hurricanes warm up for their season opening night game against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
Carolina Hurricanes’ coach Rod Brind’Amour is framed between his players as they are introduced during the opening night pre-game ceremony on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
Carolina Hurricanes’ Brock McGinn (23) tries to score on Montreal goalie Carey Prince (31) in the first period on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
Carolina Hurricanes’ Lucas Wallmark (71) fires a shot on Montreal goalie Carey Prince (31) in the first period on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
Carolina Hurricanes’ Brock McGinn (23) pushes the puck ahead of Montreal’s Ben Chiarot (8) in the first period on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
Carolina Hurricanes’ Jordan Staal (11) takes a shot on Montreal goalie Carey Prince (31) in the first period on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
Carolina Hurricanes’ Lucas Wallmark (71) scores on Montreal goalie Carey Prince (31) in the first period on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
Carolina Hurricanes’ Lucas Wallmark (71) celebrates with teammate Martin Necas (88) after scoring on Montreal goalie Carey Prince (31) in the first period to give the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
Carolina Hurricanes’ Lucas Wallmark (71), center, celebrates with teammates Warren Foegele (13), Martin Necas (88) Brett Pesce (22) after scoring on Montreal goalie Carey Prince (31) in the first period to give the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
Carolina Hurricanes’ Brett Pesce (22) pushes the puck ahead of Montreal’s Tomas Tartar (90) in the second period on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
Carolina Hurricanes’ Martin Necas (88) scores on Montreal goalie Carey Prince (31) in the second period on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
Carolina Hurricanes’ Martin Necas (88) celebrates with teammates after scoring on Montreal goalie Carey Prince (31) in the second period on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour talks with assistant Jeff Daniels during the second period against Montreal on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
Montreal’s Jordan Weil (43) controls the puck ahead of Carolina Hurricanes’ Sebastian Aho (20) during the second period on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
Montreal’s Jesperi Kotkaniemi (15) shoots on Carolina Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek (34) in the second period to tie the Hurricanes 2-2 on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
Montreal’s Jesperi Kotkaniemi (15) shoots on Carolina Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek (34) in the second period to tie the Hurricanes 2-2 on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
Montreal’s Jesperi Kotkaniemi (15) scores on Carolina Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek (34) in the second period to tie the Hurricanes 2-2 on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
Montreal’s Carolina Hurricanes’ Teuvo Teravainen (86) collides with Montreal’s Brendan Gallagher (11) during the second period on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
Carolina Hurricanes’ captain Jordan Staal (11) takes a breather on the bench as coach Rod Brind’Amour keeps an eye on the action during the third period against Montreal on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
Carolina Hurricanes’ goalie Petr Mrazek (34) stops a shot by Cale Fleury (20) during the shootout n Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. Mrazek did not allow any goals during the shootout.
Robert Willett
Carolina Hurricanes’ Brett Pesce (22) defends Montreal’s Max Domi (13) during the third period on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
Carolina Hurricanes’ Erik Haula (56) scores on Montreal goalie Carey Prince (31) in the third period to tie Montreal 3-3 on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
Carolina Hurricanes’ Jordan Martinhook (48) tries to score on Montreal goalie Carey Prince (31) in the third period on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
Carolina Hurricanes’ Dougie Hamilton (19) scores on Montreal goalie Carey Prince (31) during the shootout to give the Hurricanes’ a 4-3 victory on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
Carolina Hurricanes’ Dougie Hamilton (19) celebrates after scoring in a shootout on Montreal goalie Carey Prince (31) on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
Carolina Hurricanes’ goalie Petr Mrazek (34) reacts after stopping a shot by Montreal’s Nick Suzuki (14) during the shootout, securing the Hurricanes’ 4-3 victory on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
Carolina Hurricanes Martin Necas (88) and Brock McGinn (23) celebrate their 4-3 shootout victory over Montreal with goalie Petr Mrazek (34) on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
Carolina Hurricanes’ goalie Petr Mrazek (34) is surrounded by teammates after stopping a shot by Montreal’s Nick Suzuki (14) during the shootout, securing the Hurricanes’ 4-3 victory on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
Carolina Hurricanes’ Dougie Hamilton (19) crashes the boards in celebration after defeating the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 in a shootout on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
In the true ‘Bunch of Jerks’ fashion the Carolina Hurricanes celebrate their 4-3 shootout victory over Montreal on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
