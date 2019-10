Hockey - INACTIVE Canes’ Haula: “We have a lot of belief in the locker room” October 06, 2019 09:10 PM

Carolina Hurricanes forward Erik Haula scored a goal in the third straight game as the Canes rallied to win a third straight game. The Canes beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 in overtime on Oct. 6, 2019 at PNC Arena to start the season 3-0.