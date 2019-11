Hockey - INACTIVE Canes race past Red Wings 7-3 November 01, 2019 11:21 PM

Carolina Hurricanes forward Brock McGinn had a timely shorthanded goal in the third period as the Canes topped the Detroit Red Wings 7-3 at PNC Arena on Nov. 1, 2019. McGinn's goal was his first of the season and gave the Canes a 6-3 lead.